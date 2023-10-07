The No. 1 Georgia football takes on No. 20 Kentucky in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find live updates, score, analysis and injury news for the game.

The winner of the game moves into first place in the SEC East. Georgia and Kentucky are two of the final unbeaten teams in the SEC.

Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, analysis for Week 6 game

3:30 p.m. ET: For the first time perhaps all season, there isn’t a ton of mystery regarding who will be available for the Georgia Bulldogs.

A week after Kendall Milton, Javon Bullard and Ladd McConkey all returned to action against Auburn, the trio of Georgia playmakers all made it through practice this week without any setbacks.

Bullard played every defensive snap a week ago against the Auburn Tigers. McConkey played 26 snaps for Georgia but he came down with 3 third down receptions for Georgia.

As for Milton, he did not register a carry in the win over Auburn.

Georgia will still be without starting right tackle Amarius Mims, as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. The earliest he will be back would be Georgia’s game against Florida.

Without Mims, Georgia saw Xavier Truss move out to right tackle. Dylan Fairchild has started the past two games at left guard but Georgia inserted Micah Morris in during the win over Auburn.

“I think he’s gotten more consistent. He’s a very, very strong human,” Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said of Morris. “He can move people extremely well. I think just him showing that consistency week in and week out has gotten him on the field and gotten him trust. He’s a really good player too, so that helps him out.”

Georgia will face its toughest of the season on Saturday as it welcomes the Wildcats to Athens. Kentucky is coming off its best win of the season, beating Florida 33-14.

The Wildcats ran for 329 yards on Florida. Georgia’s run defense was leaky in the win against Auburn, as the Bulldogs gave up 219 rushing yards.

Georgia spent much of the week discussing how it will go about improving its run defense.

“We’ve got to do a better job,” Smart said. “I’ve actually felt better after watching the tape. I was riding home on the bus in a state of depression about our ability to stop the run. As a coach, and my dad always said it, it’s never as good as it seems, and it’s never as bad as it seems. When I got up and actually watched it, we struck blockers and played the run well at times. We didn’t fit some plays well that they did, and give them credit.

“We probably didn’t work some of those plays enough out of the formations that they did it, they did a nice job scheming it up. But we’ve got to do a better job at that, make no mistake about it, but we have good run defenders.”

Georgia football-Kentucky injury report

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Joshua Miller, undisclosed -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- probable

Javon Bullard, ankle -- probable

Pearce Spurlin, AC joint -- Probable

Georgia football-Kentucky game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Kentucky TV channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ESPN. Sean Mcdonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are calling the game.