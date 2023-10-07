This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the list of elite recruits expected to be in attendance for unbeaten Georgia vs. unbeaten Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. tonight on Dooley Field inside Sanford Stadium. This is not an official list and is subject to change, but DawgNation has verified the expected attendance of the top prospects presented below.

Night game in Athens. Just look up or look around.

Kirby Smart’s program always makes sure there are a lot of stars around. The 5-star and 4-star kind.

The prospect of another late kickoff in Athens means there will be another star-studded list of unofficial visitors in Athens.

There’s some intrigue there with several prospects committed to other power programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida and USC in town. There is also a chance to see how the relationship fits with a current WR target that is committed to NC State.

There’s a Kentucky legacy in 4-star junior EDGE Amaree Williams. The Florida resident is the son of former Kentucky great RB and NFL standout Moe Williams.

There will be a list of at least six prospects that hold that coveted 5-star ranking and a minimum of seven recruits in total that have been rated as the nation’s No. 1 prospect at their position by at least one service.

DawgNation is sure to point out that there will still be the same regular lineup of longtime commits in town with the likes of 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, 4-star CB Demelllo Jones, 4-star OL Daniel Calhoun, 3-star WR Sacovie White and 3-star OT Malachi Toliver in town.

Those prospects have all shown up like DawgNation’s favorite items at the concession stands and tailgates this year.

Which other names on the guest list really caught our eye? Read on below for a few very big names, including a pair of core 2024 commitments from the state of New Jersey.

The List: Georgia football Saturday visitors for Kentucky

This list below will present in some semblance of order. Somewhat.

We opted to try and file all the 2024, 2025, 2026 prospects (and the 2027 recruits that haven’t been rated yet) according to their overall national ranking on the 247Sports Composite.

We did make an audible to mix a few names at the top by weighing a few factors such as class year, the rarity of today’s visit plus their overall importance to the future of the Georgia football program.

The name we led off with is 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. The Connecticut native has been a long-time solid commitment since February of this year. He’s even rated as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for the entire 2024 cycle by ESPN.

Robinson leads off this list because this is his first trip to Sanford Stadium this fall. We also prioritized him there because we feel he has all the potential in the world to be the best cornerback that Georgia has signed in the Kirby Smart era. And we realize how tough of a list that is to crack with names like Tyson Campbell, Kamari Lassiter, Eric Stokes and the up-and-coming AJ Harris to consider there.

The second name on the list is 5-star junior OT David Sanders out of Providence Day School in North Carolina. According to DawgNation’s count, this will be at least the third unofficial visit to UGA for Sanders and his family this year.

He felt “loved and “honored” on his spring visit. That was before he came and camped in Athens back in June.

At the minimum, we consider his recruiting journey to be hotly-contested with the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to draw the heaviest consideration.

Sanders rates as one of the most impressive recruits that this reporter has even scouted in person. He’s probably only about a half-season more of developing from becoming one of the top 10 recruits I’ve ever seen.

He could be a 5-star DE, EDGE or a TE if that was what he wanted to do because of the remarkable athleticism he shows on the field and in the weight room.

Team Sanders will be in town with him. That means he will be bringing his three younger sisters along which pretty much mean the whole world to him.

5-star LB Zayden Walker of Schley County will be back to see the ‘Dawgs on a repeat visit this season. He already plans to see the ‘Dawgs face Missouri and also check them out in Knoxville against Tennessee.

Terrell Anderson, a 4-star NC State commit, will be an intriguing guest. 247Sports reported last night that Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon was in attendance at his Grimsley High game last night in North Carolina.

Anderson will be one of two high-ranking prospects from that high school in town today. That’s the home of Georgia freshman DT Jamaal Jarrett. Bryce Davis, a top 50 overall EDGE prospect in the 2025 class, will also be in Athens to see the ‘Dawgs take on unbeaten Kentucky.

Georgia 2024 commits Nyier Daniels and Jordan Thomas are also expected for a game for the first time this season. Daniels is a 4-star OL with massive size and impressive agility. Thomas is an elite DL for Tray Scott’s room that could wind up as one of the highest-drafted signees in this year’s class.

Class Name Rankings (247Composite) Resides Status 2024 5-star Ellis Robinson IV No. 1 CB/ No. 3 overall New Haven, CT UGA 2025 5-star David Sanders Jr. No. 1 OT/ No. 3 overall Charlotte, NC Undecided 2025 5-star Ryan Williams No. 1 WR/ No. 4 overall Saraland, AL Bama 2025 5-star Zayden Walker No. 1 LB/ No. 9 overall Ellaville, GA Undecided 2026 5-star Julian Lewis No. 1 QB/ No. 1 overall Carrollton, GA USC 2024 4-star Jaden Reddell No. 2 TE/ No. 40 overall Peculiar, MO UGA 2025 4-star Josh Petty No. 6 OT/ No. 42 overall Roswell, GA Undecided 2025 4-star Bryce Davis No. 7 EDGE/ No. 50 overall Greensboro, NC Undecided 2025 4-star Amaree Williams No. 10 EDGE/ No. 73 overall N. Palm Beach, FL Undecided 2024 4-star Jordan Thomas No. 16 DL/ No. 112 overall Ramsey, NJ UGA 2025 4-star Mason Short No. 5 IOL/ No. 114 overall Evans, GAA Bama 2025 4-star Christian Garrett No. 22 DL/ No. 198 overall Bogart, GA Undecided 2025 4-star Alex Payne No. 22 OT/ No. 263 overall Gainesville, GA Undecided 2024 4-star Nasir Johnson No. 31 DL/ No. 268 overall Dublin, GA Florida commit 2024 4-star Terrell Anderson No. 53 WR/ No. 342 overall Greensboro, NC NC State commit 2025 4-star Malik Autry No. 36 DL/ No. 346 overall Opelika, AL Auburn commit 2025 Bo Walker Unranked RB Ellenwood, GA Undecided 2026 Heze Kent Unranked TE Brunswick, GA Undecided 2027 David M. Jacobs Unranked EDGE Roswell, GA Undecided

