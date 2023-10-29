ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game might not have much punch left in it, but the Kirby Smart-Dan Mullen rivalry appears alive and well.

Smart makes it a point not to pay attention to what outsiders say or think about his football program, but on Saturday he allowed himself a chippy and somewhat humorous moment.

“Somebody texted me before the game, it’s like all these people predicting that we’re not going to win today,” Smart said, assumedly referring to former Florida coaches Steve Spurrier an Dan Mullen making very public picks against the Bulldogs.

“I’m just like, golly, where is that coming from? You’re supposed to be my friend. He didn’t like to recruit though, so it gets him.”

Smart’s “friend” reference was likely to fellow Lake Oconee summer neighbor Mullen, who was fired after the 2021 season in the wake of November comments that “We’ll do recruiting after the season — when it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting.”

Mullen released his Top 10 teams on social media some 14 hours later and revealed Georgia was only No. 4 on his list behind Ohio State, Florida State and Washington.

Mullen had Georgia ranked No. 6 the week before but failed to move the Bulldogs ahead of Washington even though the Huskies struggled to beat 2-6 Stanford by a 42-33 count.

As for Spurrier, Smart has played golf with the former Gators’ great and the two have built a good rapport.

“I look at it as what he’s done for college football and the game of football in general is really incredible,” Smart said a couple of weeks ago when made aware he was closing in on Spurrier’s 24-game SEC win streak mark.

“I’ve got to know him better now through the last I guess about 10 years, we play in a golf tournament together every summer. Just enjoy being around him.”

The competitor in Smart won’t forget, any more than Spurrier has forgotten how Georgia once derailed his SEC title hopes as a player.

“He’s an incredible person and man, I have a lot of respect for him,” Smart said. “He abused me as a player, but that’s kind of neither here nor there now.”

As for Mullen, there could come a day when he is back on the sideline and across from Smart, eager to match wits once more.

Mullen was the last coach to beat Georgia in a regular-season game, running up 571 yards of offense and dealing the Bulldogs a 44-28 defeat in 2020.

Mullen leaped into the stands to celebrate the win that day, surely not anticipating he would be relegated to doing football television analysis just more than a year later.