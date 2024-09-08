Georgia has seven shutouts since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. The Bulldogs seemed well on there way to pushing that number to eight on Saturday, giving Georgia the most in college football in that span.

But on the final drive of the game, the Golden Eagles drove the field and at last reached Georgia’s red zone. With the clock winding down, Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder called a timeout with two seconds remaining.

Kicker Hayden Olsen booted home a 32-yard field to give Tennessee Tech its only points on the afternoon.

Tennessee Tech Bobby Wilder shared afterward why he elected to kick a last-second field goal on third down.

“Wanted to get points on the board,” Wilder said. “Wanted to get something positive out of the game. Wanted to execute that. We’re going to need that at some point to win a football game. As bad as it probably looked for everybody else, it’s important for Tennessee Tech to score some points there.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t too bent out of shape about Wilder’s decision. Georgia prides itself on keeping opponents out of the end zone and while Tennessee Tech got late points, it marked the second straight week Georgia held its opponent without a touchdown.

“I think that’s a great learning lesson. It’s more frustrating when you give up two third downs and they have an eight- or nine-minute possession,” Smart said. “That’s frustrating.”

Georgia had eight different defensive players finished with tackles for loss, while three more had sacks on the afternoon. The Golden Eagles had less than 100 yards of offense prior to their final drive of the game. Georgia did that without Mykel Williams, in addition to its full complement of defensive linemen.

Wilder did point out that Tennessee Tech was able to do some things Clemson, a team much more equipped to handle Georgia, was not able to a week ago.

The Tennessee Tech coach did have some very high praise for Smart after the game. Having played against a Smart team, Wilder is even more impressed with what Georgia has done in recent years.

“That’s the most impressive team I’ve seen in person.,” Wilder said. “Size, how well-coached they are. I said earlier this week I think Kirby Smart is the best coach in college football now. With Nick Saban retiring, I think he’s the voice of college football. He’s the one coaches need to look at to emulate.”

With the win over Tennessee Tech, Georgia has now won 41 consecutive games. And it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs overwhelm teams like Clemson and Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee Tech head coach gives honest answer on why it kicked late field goal