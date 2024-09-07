Tennessee Tech
3
Final
48
Georgia
  • Houston Cougars
    12
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    16
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    23
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    30
  • California Golden Bears
    21
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    14
    Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
    3
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    52
    Samford Bulldogs
    7
    Final
    Florida Gators
    45
    South Florida Bulls
    16
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    42
  • Buffalo Bulls
    0
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    38
    Alcorn State Braves
    0
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    55
    Nicholls State Colonels
    21
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    44
    Tennessee Volunteers
    51
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    10
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Tennessee Tech coach gives honest answer for why Golden Eagles kicked a …
Georgia has seven shutouts since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. The Bulldogs seemed well on there way to pushing that number to eight on Saturday, giving …
Connor Riley
Carson Beck after record-tying day for UGA: ‘My goal is to never have …
ATHENS — It’s fitting that on a day when Carson Beck tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes, one of his more interesting answers came when talking about his …
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs ease past Tennessee Tech
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew not to have a lot of big sweeping takeaways following Georgia’s 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech.
Connor Riley
Trevor Etienne shows why his presence means so much to the Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia gave a definitive answer on Trevor Etienne and his status with the team.
Connor Riley
Georgia football instant observations as Carson Beck ties school record in …
ATHENS — Sanford Stadium played Chappell Roan’s hit song Hot To Go! during the first half of Saturday’s game in an effort to pump up the fans. Georgia fans didn’t need much …
Connor Riley
