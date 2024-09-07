Tennessee Tech
3
Final
48
Georgia
Houston Cougars
12
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
16
Mississippi State Bulldogs
23
Final
Arizona State Sun Devils
30
Texas Longhorns
31
Final
Michigan Wolverines
12
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Oklahoma State Cowboys
39
McNeese Cowboys
10
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
52
South Carolina Gamecocks
31
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
6
California Golden Bears
21
Final
Auburn Tigers
14
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
52
Samford Bulldogs
7
Final
Florida Gators
45
South Florida Bulls
16
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
42
Buffalo Bulls
0
Final
Missouri Tigers
38
Alcorn State Braves
0
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
55
Nicholls State Colonels
21
Final
LSU Tigers
44
Tennessee Volunteers
51
Final
North Carolina State Wolfpack
10
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Tennessee Tech coach gives honest answer for why Golden Eagles kicked a …
Georgia has seven shutouts since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. The Bulldogs seemed well on there way to pushing that number to eight on Saturday, giving …
Connor Riley
Carson Beck after record-tying day for UGA: ‘My goal is to never have …
ATHENS — It’s fitting that on a day when Carson Beck tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes, one of his more interesting answers came when talking about his …
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs ease past Tennessee Tech
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew not to have a lot of big sweeping takeaways following Georgia’s 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech.
Connor Riley
Trevor Etienne shows why his presence means so much to the Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia gave a definitive answer on Trevor Etienne and his status with the team.
Connor Riley
Georgia football instant observations as Carson Beck ties school record in …
ATHENS — Sanford Stadium played Chappell Roan’s hit song Hot To Go! during the first half of Saturday’s game in an effort to pump up the fans. Georgia fans didn’t need much …
Connor Riley
