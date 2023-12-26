MIAMI — The Georga Bulldogs have arrived in Miami ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State.

While the Seminoles have already seen a number of key players opt out of the game, Georgia hasn’t seen as many public declarations. The Bulldogs have had 20 players enter the transfer portal, meaning they won’t be at the game.

Not spotted getting off the plane for Georgia was tight end Brock Bowers, edge rusher Damon Wilson. and offensive tackle Amarius Mims. This does not mean that they will not be playing in the upcoming bowl game, just that they did not get off the plane with the rest of the Georgia football team.

Bowers and Mims are expected to be taken early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson reportedly had surgery on his meniscus, according to Graham Coffey of The Players Lounge.

Daniel Harris was with the team as it got off the plane. Harris had said that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Among those who were spotted getting off the plane were wide receiver Ladd McConkey, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Javon Bullard and center Sedrick Van Pran. The Bulldogs also had several 2024 signees with them as they arrived in Miami including quarterback Ryan Puglisi, cornerback Ellis Robinson, linebacker Justin Williams, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Daniel Calhoun and London Humphreys.

New defensive backs coach Donte Williams was with the team. He will take over for Fran Brown, who will be the head coach at Syracuse.

Georgia went 12-1 this season, losing in the SEC championship against Alabama. The Bulldogs finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and Florida State finished No. 5 in the final rankings.

This is the first time since the 2020 season that Georgia has not participated in the College Football Playoff. Still, head coach Kirby Smart expects the same level of focus and attention heading into the Orange Bowl.

“We’ve got dudes out there practicing that this is their last go around,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said prior to leaving for Miami. “I’ve told them, the next time that about 15-20 of you guys are practicing, you’re going to be trying to make a roster. You only have about 10-15 practices to make a roster spot in the NFL, so use these practices to help you make a roster. Get better. The guy you might be competing against, he might not be getting to practice for a bowl game.

Georgia did learn that it would have starting quarterback Carson Beck for the Orange Bowl. Beck also announced that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season earlier in December as well.

Florida State arrived in Miami on Monday. Several stars — including leading receiver Keon Coleman and top pass rusher Jared Verse — will not be playing in the Orange Bowl. Florida State will be down to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn after Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal on Monday.

“I’m grateful for every player that we have,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday. “Life is full of choices and these guys, like I said the last month has been really challenging, you know coming off the championship game, a lot of emotion, guys having to make tough and challenging decisions, but the guys that are here I know we’re excited about it and looking forward to the week of preparation and the competition that’s ahead.”

The Orange Bowl is set for a 4 p.m. ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal

*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.