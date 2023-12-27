MIAMI — Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels was not with the team at Wednesday’s practice. Georgia put out an official statement on the matter, clarifying that Searels was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Per the statement, Searles is recovering in an Athens hospital, with a full recovery anticipated.

Georgia offensive analyst Manrey Saint-Amour is stepping up in Searels’ absence. He joined the Georgia program last offseason after previously working as the offensive line coach at Charleston Southern. His official title with Georgia is listed as a Quality Control Coordinator.

Also absent among the offensive linemen was Amarius Mims, as he did not travel down with the team to Miami for the Orange Bowl.

Tight end Brock Bowers was also not spotted with the team during practice. Georgia is still leaving the door open that he may be able to play in Saturday’s game against Florida State, as Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury.

“We don’t know. his status is still unsure,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “We know he’s still battling that ankle injury that has been nagging him it seems like forever now. He’s been great in his rehab. I hope he makes it, don’t know if he will. Still something that we’re up in the air on. He’s been great in the support of his teammates throughout the prep, every since the Alabama game. We’ll see what happens.”

The media had 15 minutes of practice viewing, the first practice window the media has been able to view since August. Below are some of our other observations from the start of Wednesday’s practice.

Georgia football practice report observations