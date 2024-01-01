MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Florida State coach Mike Norvell says his Seminoles are “a group that will be remembered.”

For better and for worse, Norvell is correct.

It’s a Florida State team that will go down as the only Power 5 champ to go 13-0 entering the bowl season and not make the four-team CFP.

It’s also a Seminoles’ team that lost in historical fashion, as the 63-3 Orange Bowl defeat the worst in the history of all bowl games.

“They are forever champions,” Norvell insisted after the game, doing his best to make the most out of a difficult Saturday night press conference at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I told them in the locker room, this game will not define the season.”

That’s debatable, in the same way the 2018 Tua Tagovailoa-led Alabama team won the SEC title game after enjoying the most dominant regular-season in modern era college football history.

Do people remember how the Tide beat every opponent by 20 points or more en route to an SEC title game win?

Or do they remember the finish, and how soundly then-freshman Trevor Lawrence beat Alabama in the CFP Championship Game, a 44-16 trouncing?

Norvell points to the ACC Championship Game, a 16-6 win over Louisville, as carrying significant meaning.

“From now until forever, they’re going to walk into Doak Campbell Stadium they’re going to see the 2023 ACC Championship,” Norvell said, “and they’re going to know they were 13-0 and unconquered throughout that time.”

Does the 63-3 loss to Georgia tarnish the season?

More importantly, does it affect Florida State recruiting or donations? Will NIL sponsors want guarantees from future Seminoles players that they won’t opt out and leave their program and teammates hanging?

It’s an issue everywhere, but Florida State has become the latest and most prominent prime time example.

Norvell, ironically selected by the Atlanta-based Dodd Trophy for national coach of the year some 24 hours before the historical loss, has done some heavy lifting in Tallahassee.

A fierce, scrappy coach, Norvell took over a program that went 6-7 in 2019 and went 3-6 in 2020, 5-7 in 2021, 10-3 in 2022 and then 13-0 this season.

It has been a remarkable rebuild, and it’s not done yet, as the Seminoles are putting up a new football building that could cost some $150 million by the time it’s finished.

Norvell likely couldn’t wait to get back to Tallahassee and get to work on the 2024 season, eager to flush one of the most embarrassing games in the history of the program.

Saturday night happened, and the paradox between Georgia’s “opt-in” culture and Florida State’s “opt-out” debacle was striking to the point of becoming a case study for college football.

One minute college football wants players to have the power and responsibility of making decisions that serve their best interests.

The next, people want to prevent players from making decisions that harm their former teammates, programs and/or the competitive integrity of the bowl games.

It seemed appropriate for this DawgNation representative to ask Norvell if there’s anything that can be done to decrease opt outs and keep the bowl system healthy.

“I think every situation is different, ours was unique, something that’s never happened in college football,” Norvell said, doing his best to answer. “Ultimately I think there was a lot of things that made it extremely challenging.”

Norvell and Florida State kept circling back to the same narrative: Too many hurt feelings to overcome, and too much to ask young football players to be resilient enough to want to play football after such adversity.

Norvell believes expanding the playoffs to 12 games will take care of some of the issues.

But not in time to help this year’s Florida State team, which will be remembered as a 13-0 championship team that fragmented in historical fashion — justifiably or not.

“We went 13 weeks throughout this season, and it’s a physical task, especially with what we faced and winning every one of them and rising up, guys that played hurt, guys that played through every different piece of adversity that could be thrown at them,” Norvell said.

“When you overcome that and still have the disappointment of not getting to compete for it all, I think that definitely affected some of our situation.”

Indeed, many were watching the Dec. 4 television broadcast of CFP Championship field reveal, when Florida State was broken-hearted to be left out.

Many were watching on Saturday night, too, and the result was just as shocking.