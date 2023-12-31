MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Georgia set what seemed to be an unbreakable record with its 65-7 demolition of TCU in the CFP Championship Game last Jan. 10,

That mark only lasted 354 days.

UGA’s 63-3 thrashing of Florida State sets the new mark for the largest margin of victory in any bowl or National Championship game in college football history.

Naturally, that also breaks the record for the biggest blow out in Orange Bowl history, erasing Alabama’s 55-point win over Syracuse in 1953.

But the Dawgs set or tied seven other records of its own bowl records on Saturday including, breaking a school record for first downs in any game, bowl or otherwise

Here is the list.

UGA Bowl Records

673 – Total yards (Previous: 589 yards, 2013 Capital One Bowl vs Nebraska; 2023 CFP Final vs TCU)

9 – Touchdowns (Tied: 2023 CFP Final vs TCU)

8.9 – Yards per play (Tied: 2022 Peach Bowl vs Ohio State)

372 – Rushing yards (Previous: 317, 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma)

5 – Rushing TDs (Tied: 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma; 2023 CFP Final vs TCU)

35 – Points in a quarter (Previous: 21 (2nd), 2006 Sugar Bowl vs West Virigina; 2023 CFP Final vs TCU)

42 - First half points

UGA All-Time Records

36 – First Downs (Previous: 35 vs Vanderbilt, 1981; Kentucky, 2013)

Orange Bowl Records

36 – First Downs (Previous: 34 Clemson vs Tennessee 2022)

35 – Points in a quarter (Tied: West Virigina, 2012)