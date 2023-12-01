Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football makes final plans for …
ATHENS — Georgia football understands the challenge it has on Saturday when it takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Connor Riley
It’s Nick vs. Kirby when Alabama and Georgia meet, a head coaching …
ATHENS — The Nick Saban-Kirby Smart dynamic presents a compelling — and unique — teacher-student story line at the highest level.
Mike Griffith
In Georgia-Alabama ‘trench war’, Amarius Mims-Dallas Turner matchup is a …
ATHENS — Georgia knows it will have its hands full on Saturday when it takes on the Alabama pass rush.
Connor Riley
4-star CB Marcellus Barnes Jr. fought off injuries in a state title …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Brock Bowers, Ladd …

Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football makes final plans for …

Connor Riley
Nick Saban lobbies for Alabama to get in CFP field with win over …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart updates plans of Fran Brown ahead of SEC championship …

Connor Riley
