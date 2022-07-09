How every Georgia sport has performed over the last three seasons

Here’s a look at how well (or poorly) all of Georgia’s NCAA-sponsored sports have fared on both an SEC and national scale over the last three years.

But how have these sports been performing recently?

Georgia offers 18 different NCAA-sponsored sports that extend far beyond the walls of Sanford Stadium, Stegeman Coliseum, Jack Turner Stadium, and Foley Field. Sports like tennis, track and field, and golf have seen incredible amounts of success throughout their storied histories.

2019

SEC: 1st in SEC East, 2nd in SEC overall.

NCAA: 2020 Sugar Bowl Champions. (12-2, 7-1 SEC)

2020

SEC: 2nd in SEC East, 4th in SEC overall.

NCAA: 2021 Peach Bowl Champions. (8-2, 7-2 SEC)

2021

SEC: 1st in SEC East, 2nd in SEC overall.

NCAA: 2022 College Football Playoff National Champions. (14-1, 8-0 SEC)

Soccer

2019

SEC: 4th in SEC East, 6th in SEC overall, first round exit in SEC tournament.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. (8-7-4, 4-3-3 SEC)

2020

SEC: 5th in SEC East, 9th in SEC overall, first round exit in SEC tournament.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. (5-7-3, 2-3-2 SEC)

2021

SEC: 4th in SEC East, 8th in SEC overall, first round exit in SEC tournament.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. (11-5-3, 4-4-2 SEC)

Georgia soccer has appeared in one NCAA Tournament in the last decade. New UGA coach Keidane McAlpine will try to get the Bulldogs back in championship contention for the first time since 2014.

Volleyball

2019

SEC: 5th in SEC.

NCAA: Reached first round of NCAA Tournament. (20-10, 12-6 SEC)

2020

SEC: 9th in SEC.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Tournament. (8-14, 8-14 SEC)

2021

SEC: 8th in SEC.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Tournament. (12-17, 8-10 SEC)

Things have been slow for Georgia volleyball for the last two seasons after a strong year in 2019. UGA’s 2019 trip to the NCAA Tournament was the program’s second since 2013.

Winter Sports

Women’s Basketball

2019-2020

SEC: 9th in SEC regular season, reached second round of SEC Tournament.

NCAA: NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19. (17-14, 7-9 SEC)

2020-2021

SEC: 4th in SEC regular season, runner-up in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Round of 32. (21-7, 10-5 SEC)

2021-2022

SEC: 6th in SEC regular season, first round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Round of 32. (21-10, 9-7 SEC)

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will replace former head coach Joni Taylor, who is now leading Texas A&M. ‘Coach Abe’ left UCF, where she led the Knights in a program-best season. Abrahamson-Henderson will look to help the Lady Bulldogs reach their first Sweet 16 game since 2011.

Men’s Basketball

2019-2020

SEC: 13th in SEC regular season, SEC Tournament canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19. (16-16, 5-13 SEC)

2020-2021

SEC: 10th in SEC regular season, first round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Tournament. (14-12, 7-11 SEC)

2021-2022

SEC: 14th in SEC regular season, first round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Tournament. (6-26, 1-17 SEC)

Things looked bleaker than ever this season for the Bulldogs, whose lone SEC win came at home against Alabama. Former Florida head coach Mike White was hired this offseason to right the ship for a program that has one regular season SEC championship since the conference was founded in 1932.

Gymnastics

2019

SEC: SEC Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19. (3-4, 3-4 SEC)

2020

SEC: SEC Championships canceled.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Championships Regional. (3-5, 3-5 SEC)

2021

SEC: 8th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Championships Regional. (4-10, 1-6 SEC)

Women’s Swimming & Diving

2019-2020

SEC: 4th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

2020-2021

SEC: 3rd in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 8th in NCAA Championships.

2021-2022

SEC: 4th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 15th in NCAA Championships.

Men’s Swimming & Diving

2019-2020

SEC: 3rd in SEC Championships.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

2020-2021

SEC: 2nd in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 4th at NCAA Championships.

2021-2022

SEC: 4th at SEC Championships.

NCAA: 8th at NCAA Championships.

Jack Bauerle, the longest tenured SEC coach in any sport retired after 44 seasons coaching both the Georgia men and women this offseason. The 14-time SEC Women’s Coach of the Year led the women’s team to seven NCAA Championships and 11 SEC Championships.

Spring Sports

Baseball

2020

SEC: 2nd in SEC East, SEC Tournament canceled.

NCAA: NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19. (14-2, 0-0 SEC)

2021

SEC: 5th in SEC East, second round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Did not compete in NCAA Tournament. (31-25, 13-17 SEC)

2022

SEC: 3rd in SEC East, first round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Regional. (36-23, 15-15 SEC)

Women’s Golf

2019-2020

SEC: SEC Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

2020-2021

SEC: 14th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 17th in stroke play of NCAA Championships.

2021-2022

SEC: 10th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: Reached Quarterfinals of match play of NCAA Championships.

Men’s Golf

2019-2020

SEC: SEC Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

2020-2021

SEC: 1st in stroke play, first round exit of match play in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 17th in NCAA Championships.

2021-2022

SEC: 6th in stroke play, first round exit of match play in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 12th in NCAA Championships.

UGA coach Chris Haack will enter his 27th season as head of the men’s program. He has led Georgia to the program’s only two national championships in history.

Softball

2020

SEC: 3rd in SEC regular season, SEC Tournament canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19. (23-5, 2-1 SEC)

2021

SEC: 12th in SEC regular season, first round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached first round of NCAA Women’s College World Series. (34-23, 7-17 SEC)

2022

SEC: 8th in SEC regular season, first round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Regional. (43-18, 12-12 SEC)

Softball coach Tony Baldwin’s first season leading Georgia started strong, but lost steam as a tough SEC schedule appeared to take a toll. The Bulldogs won four of their first five conference series before dropping their final three.

Women’s Tennis

2019-2020

SEC: SEC Tournament canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19. (8-2, 3-0 SEC)

2020-2021

SEC: SEC Tournament Champions.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. (23-2, 13-0 SEC)

2021-2022

SEC: Third round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Super Regional Round of 16. (19-7, 10-3 SEC)

Poor performances in the SEC tournament should not overshadow the women’s team’s success during the regular season and the NCAA postseason. In nine years coaching the women’s team, head coach Josh Brewer has led 29 tournament victories, including two NCAA Regional sweeps.

Men’s Tennis

2019-2020

SEC: SEC Tournament canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19. (9-2, 3-0 SEC)

2020-2021

SEC: First round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. (17-7, 8-4 SEC)

2021-2022

SEC: First round exit in SEC Tournament.

NCAA: Reached NCAA Tournament Round of 32. (18-8, 9-3 SEC)

UGA men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz is the winningest SEC coach of all time, with over 700 career victories. Diaz has led the Bulldogs to 28 SEC Championships in his 34 years, along with four NCAA national titles, the latest coming in 2008.

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

2020

SEC: SEC Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

2021

SEC: 5th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 3rd in NCAA Championships.

2022

SEC: 10th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 45th in NCAA Championships.

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

2020

SEC: SEC Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA: NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19.

2021

SEC: 8th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 8th in NCAA Championships.

2022

SEC: 5th in SEC Championships.

NCAA: 5th in NCAA Championships.

Kyprianou’s departure before the 2021 season was a difficult loss for the program, but the hiring of former USC coach Caryl Smith Gilbert helped subside the pain. Smith Gilbert will look to continue Georgia’s recent success in the NCAA Championships next season.