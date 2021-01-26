Anthony Edwards reminds everyone why he was No. 1 pick with thunderous dunk

Anthony Edwards reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 pick of the NBA draft with a thunderous dunk this week.

The former UGA basketball star now plays for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, and they were playing Golden State when this play described by some as “dunk of the year” unfolded:

Not surprisingly, the 6-foot-5 Edwards has had some struggles as a rookie, averaging only 12.3 points on 34-percent shooting. However, it must be pointed out that Edwards is still only 19 years old.

It’s signature highlight plays like the dunk that serve as a very visible reminder of “Ant Man’s” enormous potential.