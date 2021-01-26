Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Anthony Edwards reminds everyone why he was No. 1 pick with thunderous dunk

Former UGA star Anthony Edwards goes viral with monster dunk
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
Michael Carvell
Michael Carvell

Anthony Edwards reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 pick of the NBA draft with a thunderous dunk this week.

The former UGA basketball star now plays for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, and they were playing Golden State when this play described by some as “dunk of the year” unfolded:

Not surprisingly, the 6-foot-5 Edwards has had some struggles as a rookie, averaging only 12.3 points on 34-percent shooting. However, it must be pointed out that Edwards is still only 19 years old.

It’s signature highlight plays like the dunk that serve as a very visible reminder of “Ant Man’s” enormous potential.

NEXT Senior Bowl weigh in: Georgia’s ‘Big Ben’ Cleveland posts Goliath numbers
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by