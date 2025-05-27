Mike White has made an addition to his coaching staff, bringing in FAU’s Todd Abernathy as an assistant coach.

Abernathy replaces Erik Pastrana on staff, who left in March to be an assistant with Miami.

Abernathy spent the previous six seasons at FAU, where he was a staffer on the 2023 team that advanced to the Final Four. He also worked as an assistant at Ole Miss from 2014 through 2018.

Like White, Abernathy played at Ole Miss. White coached Abernathy for three seasons in Oxford, Miss.

“I’m incredibly excited to reunite with Coach White and to return to the SEC,” Abernethy said in a statement put out by the school. “Coach White made a huge impact on me as a player and has continued to do so throughout my career. He was instrumental in my development and played a huge part in me becoming an All-SEC guard as a senior. It’s no secret that the SEC is the best league in the country, and I’m thrilled to be back.”

Abernathy worked with Dusty May, who is now the head coach at Michigan and had previously worked with White at Louisiana Tech and Florida.

Georgia is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance under White, as the Bulldogs went 20-13. Georgia lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Gonzaga.

Georgia saw Asa Newell declare for the 2025 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick. Guard Silas Demary ended up transferring to Connecticut.

White will be entering his fourth season at Georgia in 2025. Last season was the first since the 2015 season that Georgia made the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs though do bring back Blue Cain, Dylan James and Somto Cyril from last season’s team. Georgia was also aggressive in the transfer portal as it added Jeremiah Wilkinson, Justin Bailey, Kanon Catching, Jordan Ross and Marcus Millender. The Bulldogs bring in three incoming freshmen, led by 4-star prospect Jacob Wilkins.