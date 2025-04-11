The Georgia basketball program has added a second player out of the transfer portal to its 2025-26 roster, as Wofford guard Justin Bailey has signed with Georgia, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Bailey spent last season at Wofford after spending the previous two seasons at South Carolina Upstate. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

At Wofford, Bailey averaged 9.6 points per game while starting 34 games. He knocked down 45.6 percent of his 3-point attempts and led the team in steals. He also has NCAA Tournament experience, as Wofford lost in the first round of this year’s Tournament to Tennessee.

Bailey is the second player Georgia has landed out of the transfer portal, as it snagged Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson previously.

Georgia to date has had four players enter the transfer portal, seeing Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey, De’Shayne Montgomery and Savo Drezgić elect to play elsewhere. Demary has transferred to Connecticut while Godfrey transferred back to Clemson.

The Bulldogs have also had star forward Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft. Georgia will bring in three 2025 signees in Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stegg and Jackson McVey

For men’s basketball, the transfer portal closes on April 22.

The Bulldogs went 20-13 this past season, making the NCAA Tournament. Georgia will have to add more talent given its departures following the 2024-25 season.

“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,“ White said following the loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. ”I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”

Georgia basketball transfer portal moves