Asa Newell’s time at Georgia has come to an end, as the freshman standout declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony was the first to report the news, though it does not come as a surprise that Newell is headed to the NBA. He is consistently seen as a first-round draft prospect and delivered a strong first season in Athens.

“Asa Newell could have gone anywhere in the country. He came to the University of Georgia to help Georgia get to an NCAA tournament and that’s what he did,” Georgia basketball coach Mike White said.

Newell averaged 15.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game last season, leading Georgia in both categories. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team and led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.

Georgia went 20-13 this past season, with Newell often being the team’s best player.

"I’d just say the college experience was amazing," Newell said following Georgia’s season-ending loss to Gonzaga. “Wearing the G on my chest, it’s something I’ll never take for granted. I’m just so blessed to have teammates and a wonderful coach, Coach White, helping me through the process. And I’ll just take it all in.”

Newell got a chance to play with his brother Jaden this past season at Georgia. In the closing minute of the loss to Gonzaga, the two brothers got the chance to share the court together.

White will face a difficult challenge in replacing Newell and rebuilding last season’s team. The Bulldogs have lost four players to the transfer portal already, including standout guard Silas Demary Jr. Georgia has brought in Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and did sign top 50 prospect Jacob Wilkins in the 2025 signing class.

Blue Cain and Dylan James both announced on Wednesday that they would be returning to Georgia for another season.