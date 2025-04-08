Mike White’s backcourt will look very different next season, as another Georgia guard has entered the transfer portal.

Savo Drezgić became the latest Bulldog to do so, entering the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. He becomes the fourth Georgia player to do so this offseason, with Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey and De’Shayne Montgomery all also during so.

Drezgić spent one season at Georgia, where he averaged 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while appearing in eight games.

Georgia landed the Serbian native after he reclassified to join the 2024 Georgia class.

In addition to losing Drezgić , Demary and Montgomery to the transfer portal, Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew exhausted their eligibility following this past season.

To date, Georgia has landed Cal transfer guard Jeremiah Wilkinson out of the transfer portal but expect White to continue to be active in the transfer portal in terms of adding talent.

None of Georgia’s three 2025 high school signees are guards.

Of those to go into the transfer portal, Demary is headed to Connecticut and Godfrey is transferring back to Clemson.

For men’s basketball, the transfer portal closes on April 22.

The Bulldogs went 20-13 this past season, making the NCAA Tournament. Georgia will have to add more talent given its departures following the 2024-25 season.

“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,“ White said following the loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. ”I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”

Georgia basketball transfer portal moves