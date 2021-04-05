Georgia sports roundup: 6 former Bulldogs to compete in 2021 Masters

The 2021 Masters begin this Thursday and the Georgia Bulldogs will be well represented in the field.

Six former Bulldogs will tee it up this week at Augusta National, as Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Brendan Todd, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford and Harris English all qualified to make golf’s first major.

Watson is the most decorated of the former Bulldogs in the field, as he’s won the event twice. English is the highest-ranked of the five golfs right now, as he is the No. 21 ranked golf in the latest world golf rankings.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion, as he won the event last November. The 2020 Masters were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round begins on Thursday with the final round concluding on Sunday. The event is planning on allowing some fans into the hollowed grounds this spring. The event was held without fans when it was played in November.

Women’s Tennis takes home SEC title

The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team continued its dominant run through the SEC this weekend, beating Missouri 4-0 on Friday and Arkansas 4-0 Sunday. The win over the Razorbacks on Sunday gave Georgia the regular-season conference title.

This is the 11th time in program history Georgia has accomplished that feat, lasting doing so in 2019. Georgia is 14-1 on the season and 10-0 in SEC matches. Only Florida and Vanderbilt have been so much able to win a point off Georgia, as eight of its 10 conference wins have come by a 4-0 score.

Highlights from our 4-0 sweep over Arkansas yesterday! 🤩#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/NrMqPaWf2m — Georgia W Tennis (@UGAWomensTennis) April 5, 2021

Georgia has just two regular-season matches left on its schedule as the Bulldogs will host Alabama and Auburn this week at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs will take on Alabama on Thursday before facing Auburn on Saturday.

Following this weekend’s matches, Georgia will begin to prepare for the SEC tournament, which will run from April 19 through the 23.

Men’s Tennis continues hot streak

After a slow start to the SEC slate, the Georgia men’s tennis team has been on a tear as of late, winning its last five SEC matches and six of seven matches overall.

The No. 11 Bulldogs played their best match to date this past weekend against Arkansas, winning 6-1 by taking all six of the singles points.

“It was a good bounce back after losing a close doubles point,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “It’s always a challenge on the road when playing from behind but our guys showed good fight and composure. I’m proud of everyone and now we’ve got a great opportunity next Friday against Texas A&M.”

Georgia is now 6-4 in SEC play and will get a chance to climb even higher as it hosts Texas A&M on Friday. The Aggies are 6-3 in conference play but sit in the No. 3 spot in the conference behind Florida and Tennessee. Only the Gators, who are 11-0 in SEC play, have a longer winning streak than the Bulldogs.

After Friday’s match against Texas A&M, Georgia travels to LSU to play its final match of the regular season.

