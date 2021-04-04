Best of DawgNation: Bulldogs complete first scrimmage, continue hot recruiting stretch

The Georgia Bulldogs finished their ninth practice of the spring on Saturday. That practice also happened to be the first of three scrimmage days for Georgia this spring.

After the practice, head coach Kirby Smart pointed out that both sides did some nice things but wouldn’t go as far to say that either side won the day.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith provided some additional intel as to who stood out in the practice on Saturday.

JT Daniels and fellow quarterback Carson Beck impressed the many parents and boosters that were on hand for the scrimmage most. Receivers Justin Robinson and Demetris Robertson impressed in the passing game, along with tight ends Brock Bower and John FitzPatrick and tailback James Cook. Daniels had multiple TD passes, but also, a fumbled snap and at least one interception, per spectators. “We were able to move the ball at times, and then we had a couple of turnovers in the red area, and the defense gave up some big plays,” Smart said. “But then they (defense) played well in the red area at times, so It kind of went both ways.

Related: Georgia QB JT Daniels ‘very serious’ in Scrimmage One that ‘nobody won’

It wasn’t all good news for Georgia though, as wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a sprained wrist. That comes just days after Jermaine Burton hyperextended his knee in practice.

Georgia will return to practice on Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ final practice of the spring is set for April 17, which will double as the G-Day scrimmage. It is set for a 2 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

A very busy week on the recruiting trail for Georgia football

On the morning of March 25, Georgia had eight commitments in its 2022 recruiting class. A solid start for the Bulldogs, which gave them the No. 3 recruiting class in the cycle.

Not even a week later, Georgia added another four commitments to the class, pushing Georgia to the No. 2 spot, just behind Ohio State.

Malaki Starks, a 5-star safety committed on March 25. Then on Sunday March 28, the Bulldogs beat out Clemson for 4-star linebacker Jalon Walker. The next day, 4-star running back Jordan James joined the party.

To wrap things up Georgia went all the way to Australia to land punter Brett Thorson.

I am extremely honoured and excited to announce that I have committed to study and play football at the University of Georgia on full scholarship for 2022#GoDawgs #BO22MOVES #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/CCOywXusHE — Brett Thorson (@brett_thorson) March 31, 2021

All in all, it was a very busy week for Georgia ahead of what figures to be a busy summer. The NCAA is set to finalize plans on a return to visits on April 15, with the expectation being they will start on June 1. A number of top targets have already planned out their visits, with Georgia set to have a big number of visitors on the weekend of June 4-6.

Before then, DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell will have you covered with all the latest Georgia news and notes from the recruiting trail. Below you can read a snippet from his interview with James as to why he became the latest member to join ‘RBU’.

That decision was as more of an affirmation than a spontaneous decision. James told DawgNation back in mid-March that his decision could come at any day. Georgia had always been the clear leader for the 4-star RB. “It feels great,” he said. “I’m glad to be a part of the family. I knew I was ready about a month or two ago.” RELATED: Check out the backstory on Jordan James He can enroll early but is not sure yet if he will. He said that Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee was excited when he made the move. “When I told coach McGee he was with it,” James said. “It is an honor to be able to have this opportunity to play for a great university.”

Related: Jordan James: What it now means to him to be a Georgia Bulldog

Georgia adds future home-and-home against Louisville

Georgia continues to add to its already stuffed future schedule, as the Bulldogs announced they would be playing a home-and-home in the 2026 and 2027 seasons with the Louisville Cardinals.

Lousiville joins UCLA, Florida State, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State as the team’s with future home-and-homes with the Bulldogs. Georgia will visit Louisville in 2026, while the Bulldogs will host the Cardinals in 2027.

The last time the two sides met was in the 2014 Belk Bowl, where Nick Chubb ran for 266 yards as he carried Georgia to a 37-14 win.

DawgNation’s Connor Riley takes a deeper look at Georgia’s advanced scheduling and what it all means as the Bulldogs look to beef up their potential College Football Playoff resume.

The addition of Louisville means Georgia will have three Power 5 non-conference games every year from 2026 through 2031. The Bulldogs will still play Georgia Tech on an annual basis, as well as home and homes against Florida State, Ohio State, Clemson and home games against Oklahoma and UCLA. That 2026 year is important as it will be the first year of a new College Football Playoff contract, which is currently set to expire following the 2025-26 season. This feels like a move you would make in order to beef up your resume as possible College Football Playoff expansion looms. It’s also interesting that in the 2027 season Georgia will play three ACC opponents in Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State. It’s still a long way out but Georgia could in theory finish with more ACC wins in 2027 than rival Georgia Tech, given the current state of both programs.

Related: Latest spring practice updates for Georgia football program

What Jermaine Burton’s injury means going forward

The Bulldogs have sustained a string of injuries at the wide receiver position, with Georgia losing George Pickens, Burton and Smith to various injuries during the spring.

That comes after knowing it would be without Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint this spring as those two wide receivers try and recover from season-ending injuries that occurred during the 2020 campaign.

With all the injuries piling up, the Georgia wide receiver room is starting to get thin. Following the wrist injury to Smith, Georgia has just six healthy scholarship wide receivers. Some have used that opportunity to make some plays, as Adonai Mitchell and Justin Robinson have really turned some heads this spring.

I had a lot of ppl reach out to me after I went to UGA’s practice on Thursday trying to get information. Well, here's a tidbit for you. Adonai Mitchell is going to shock a lot of ppl. #TEwracademy — TE Wr Academy (@TEwracademy) April 4, 2021

On this week’s DawgNation Daily, Brandon Adams caught with Dr. Brad Register, a former UGA letterman who now works in Athens to get an idea of what the recovery process looks like for some of Georgia’s banged up wide receivers.

Related: Georgia football podcast: UGA’s aggressive scheduling has ‘changed everything’ for college football

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation