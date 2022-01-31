WATCH: What hiring of Bryan McClendon means for Georgia wide receiver position
For more on what Georgia is getting in McClendon, the DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith discussed what the news means for Georgia and what the hiring says about the state of the current program.
