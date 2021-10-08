WATCH: Debating Georgia team MVP, future of quarterback position

Five games into the season, the Bulldogs have had a number of players stand out so far. But a few have taken on a greater role than others. The defense has been stellar, giving up just 23 points. The offense currently ranks eighth in the country in points per game, despite quarterback JT Daniels missing two games.

A few Georgia players have gotten off to incredibly strong starts this year. The DawgNation team of Mike Griffith, Brandon Adams, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell give their answers as to who has been the team MVP through the first portion of the season. Brandon Adams and Jeff Sentell: Jordan Davis The why: Davis is the most impactful player on the team. Given the way he prevents the opposing team from running the ball, there might not be a more valuable player in the sport. He makes opposing offenses one-dimensional. Mike Griffith: Brock Bowers The why: There are so many excellent players on the defense, it’s unfair to single out just one. As for the offensive side of the ball, Bowers has been the team’s most dependable option. He leads the team in every major receiving category. While the quarterback position has been influx, Bowers has been a rock. Connor Riley: Nakobe Dean

The why: Davis is the correct answer, but Dean has been right there. One advantage for Dean is that he plays all three downs, and has racked up 3.5 sacks so far this season. He has a statistical edge over Davis, even if Davis might be the better player. Debating Georgia football team MVP, future of quarterback position Among some of the other topics discussed: The latest with the injury situation with JT Daniels

The future of the quarterback position?

What happens if Daniels returns for 2022?

How does Auburn engineer an upset?

What impact will the crowd have on this game?

When does this Georgia team need JT Daniels to be healthy by? Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on DawgNation.com. More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News