WATCH: How should Georgia fans feel about Texas, Oklahoma possibly joining SEC?
The biggest news of the week had nothing to do with any of the teams speaking at SEC media days.
On Wednesday, it was first reported by the Houston Chronicle that Texas and Oklahoma had reached out to the SEC about the possibility of joining the conference. From the point that story dropped, it has all anyone in the college football world has been talking about.
Texas and Oklahoma are the two biggest programs in the Big 12. The SEC is the best conference in college football.
But there are a number of ramifications that come from this reported story. First off, it’s not a done deal that both these schools will be joining the SEC. Especially if Texas A&M has anything to do with it.
Then there are subjects like television contracts, scheduling, what to do with divisions in the SEC. It’s all incredibly complicated.
Adding Texas and Oklahoma to the league wouldn’t have the same impact that it would have on Georgia compared to Texas A&M, Missouri and some other programs. The Longhorns and Sooners joining the SEC would though fundamentally alter the college football landscape.
For a deeper breakdown of what it all means, the DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams and Mike Griffith discuss the latest chatter and how it exactly impacts the SEC program.
The latest news makes Texas, Oklahoma joining the SEC seem more likely than ever
Among some of the other topics covered on Cover 4:
- What would this mean for scheduling in the SEC?
- Is this a part of something bigger when it comes to possible expansion?
- Can Georgia use the addition of Branson Robinson as recruiting momentum?
- Why has Georgia struggled to land elite edge rusher talent?
- What were the big takeaways from SEC Media Days?
- How confident is Kirby Smart in this team?
- What did Clemson have to say at ACC media days about the season-opener?
Cover 4 live airs at 7:30 p.m. on the DawgNation home page and social pages.
