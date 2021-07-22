Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,487 (July 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened when Georgia was on the scene for SEC Media Days Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart says not winning division ‘sticks with all of us’

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart, quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis were popular targets for reporters’ questions at SEC Media Days Tuesday. I’ll discuss some of what they had to say during their appearances -- including Smart’s assessment of the lingering disappointment from not winning the SEC East last season and how Daniels can change that feeling this season now that he’s fully healthy.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to share the latest news from Media Days -- including updates on the status of recent transfer Arik Gilbert and wide receiver Kearis Jackson.