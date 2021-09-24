WATCH: Will revenge be on the mind of Georgia as it visits Vanderbilt?

These two teams were supposed to play at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Vanderbilt twice had to cancel, due to low numbers due to COVID-19. In between those two cancellations though, the Commodores had enough players to take on Tennessee at home.

Kirby Smart understands why some might be upset with Vanderbilt as the Bulldogs and Commodores play this week.

The lack of a game prevented Georgia from hosting its senior day. It also deprived the senior class fro becoming the winningest class in school history.

Smart though says the Georgia team isn’t out for revenge. He chalks up the situation to it being the end of a very long season, one in which Vanderbilt fired its head coach in Derek Mason.

“I mean I just think frustrated with the whole process,” Smart said. “It was a long year. And it was at the end of it and, you know, there probably would be some guys that would say they were glad. I hate to say it, but they were probably tired and guys who didn’t think they were going to play, then you’ve got a group of guys that want to play every game because it’s an opportunity to get better.

“And it’s an opportunity to make a statement about who we are and, for some guys it’s the last home game, but not anger I think frustration is the better adjective.”

Still, some Georgia fans want to see the Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt pretty thoroughly. Georgia enters the game as a 35-point favorite and is the No. 2 team in the country. Vanderbilt lost its opening week game against East Tennessee State.

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith and Jeff Sentell preview the game and what it means for a Georgia team that has much loftier goals than revenge.

Georgia football looking to get revenge on Vanderbilt