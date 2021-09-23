Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,532 (Sept. 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a fiery postgame speech UGA coach Kirby Smart gave his team after the Bulldogs’ win vs. South Carolina.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart challenges UGA to ‘beat everybody’ in 2021

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to fiery speeches. Many of his previous ones have gone viral among UGA fans. However, Smart added another chapter to that legacy Saturday night in the locker room after his team beat South Carolina.

I’ll share what Smart said on today’s show with audio from the SEC Network. I’ll also discuss why it won’t be easy for UGA to win all its remaining games -- despite the fact it’s expected to be favored in each one.