Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2761 (August 3, 2026) of the podcast, a Florida Gator pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment. On this episode of DawgNation Daily with Brandon Adams, we hear why former UF star and current Atlanta Falcon Kyle Pitts says UGA players are already professionals when they get to the NFL. Brandon will discuss what that means for current UGA transfer WR Isiah Canion. Plus, we hear from Georgia’s newest commit 4-star DB Seth Williams on why he thinks he can be the next great recruit for Kirby Smart.

UGA gets a big compliment from an unlikely source

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts recently said about Georgia and explain how that message still translates to the current team as well.

10-minute mark: I react to four-star defensive back Seth Williams commiting to UGA.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on the surprising turn of events related to the Protect College Sports bill in the United States Senate and explain why this recent change could provide some relief for fans who’ve grown fatigued by the chaos in college athletics.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including addressing some of the names who could seek a return to college football after a judge’s ruling on Friday provided additional eligibility to some members of the 2022 class.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.