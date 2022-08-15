Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,756 (Aug. 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the state of Georgia’s running back situation after the first preseason scrimmage Saturday -- including some compliments from Kirby Smart for Kenny McIntosh’s effort thus far this summer.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart praises Kenny McIntosh for ‘great camp’

Beginning of the show: One of the intriguing questions surrounding Georgia ahead of the upcoming season involves the running back position in the wake of Zamir White and James Cook departing for the NFL. Will a tandem of backs such as Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton step in as their replacements, or will UGA lean more on an ensemble cast? Saturday’s first preseason scrimmage might’ve revealed some clues about those answers and I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I talk about my own observations from seeing some of the Bulldogs practice Saturday.