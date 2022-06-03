Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,704 (June 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an ESPN writer said about where Stetson Bennett compares to other top quarterbacks around college football.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer sounds off on ‘tiresome’ Stetson Bennett conversation

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is an upper-tier player at his position according to ESPN’s David Hale, who recent ranked the top quarterback situations around the country. I’ll use Hale’s comments on today’s show to start a conversation about the Bulldogs offense that also leans on some comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart, who appeared this week on the Paul Finebaum Show from the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla.

15-minute mark: I talk about some excitement generated around some alternate uniforms worn by recruits during their recent visit to UGA.