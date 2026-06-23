Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2734 (June 23, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the differing opinions that some national analyst share about Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm will share his thoughts on the UGA gunslinger. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley also joins the show to shed some light on UGA’s recruitment of 5-star prospects in the past and moving forward.

Top analysts seem to have divided opinions about Gunner Stockton

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the split among some of college football’s most prominent voices regarding Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and explain what Stockton might need to do to grow the consensus around him this season.

15-minute mark: I share some interesting data about some recent downward trends for UGA recruiting and assess what it might mean.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.