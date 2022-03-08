Georgia football ‘secret sauce’ revealed at NFL Combine, exactly what it appeared to be

INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew he built something special during the course of the offseason watching and listening to the Bulldogs interact during their skull sessions, as the players shared backgrounds and goals and the “why” behind their motivations to chase the dream. The unity Georgia built through the team-building sessions was apparent throughout the Bulldogs’ perfect regular season, and even more so after UGA bounced back from the 41-24 setback in the SEC Championship Game at the hands of Alabama. The CFP Championship Game, a 33-18 win, was all about Georgia football’s defensive attitude and determination.

The so-called 'secret sauce' that enabled this Bulldogs team to do what no other UGA football team had done since 1980, was a close-knit culture that sparked synergy. At key times, Georgia football was indeed greater than the sum of all parts.

Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young had been virtually unstoppable throughout the season, but on that CFP title game night in Lucas Oil Stadium, Young was held to one touchdown and the Georgia defense helped its lackluster offense with a Pick-6 touchdown to clinch things. The coaching adjustments were one thing, but the players' resiliency and ability to bond together for a final charge through the College Football Playoffs, particularly on defense, was next level.

Rising stars like defensive linemen Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt served notice they are prepared to make an impact at the next level, as well, with historically dominant performances at the NFL Combine last week. But the interviews — and performances — from players like George Pickens, Lewis Cine and Zamir White were just as telling. Impressive performances, yes. But also, special people. If there was a common thread in all of the player interviews, it was the love that Georgia football players had for one another and the program.