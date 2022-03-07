Georgia football 2022 NFL Combine: Parting shots, stock futures on champion Bulldogs

Georgia football has continued to compete, and continued to soar via brand enhancement compliments of the 14 Bulldogs who were at the NFL Combine last week.

INDIANAPOLIS —Contrary to popular belief, the Georgia football season did not end with the Bulldogs’ 33-18 CFP Championship Game against Alabama.

Twelve of the players worked out and improved their draft stock. Linebacker Nakobe Dean and cornerback Derion Kendrick went through the medical examination and team interview portion of the combine but elected to wait until Georgia Pro Day on March 16 to do their combine drills.

Georgia will surely break the school record for most players selected in one draft (9) and at least tie the school mark of most first-round NFL Draft picks in one class (3).

In fact, it’s fair to wonder if the Bulldogs might match Alabama’s 2021 NFL Draft pick with as many as six first-round 2022 NFL Draft picks.