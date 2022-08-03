Georgia football offensive storylines by position group entering fall camp

ATHENS — The Georgia offense will have to step up for the program to repeat as national champions after the 2021 team was predicated on its elite defense. Quarterback Stetson Bennett takes center stage to start the season and will be vital to the team’s success with his ability to make sound decisions and protect the football. All of the other key pieces on offense are in place, and yet, there are deeper storylines in each position group. QUARTERBACK

Next man up Bennett is expected to show modest improvement, but recent history indicates the backup position is just as important under Coach Kirby Smart, and that makes Carson Beck a storyline. RELATED: Carson Beck looked good in G-Day Game, turned heads with second team

Jake Fromm (2018-19) is the only UGA quarterback to open and close a season as the starter under Smart on account of the high-risk nature of the position and the head coach’s willingness to change signal callers. Bennett is the unquestioned starter and a clear personal favorite of Smart’s, but Beck is entering his third season and is well-versed in the offense, also showing athleticism and a live arm in the spring game. RUNNING BACK Work distribution

Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton are ready to put on a show on the field after proving their entertainment value off the field via their KM2 production on DawgNation last summer. McIntosh is the most polished receiver in the backfield and has displayed great vision and cut-back ability, along with burst and home run speed. RELATED: Meet Kenny McIntosh, the “Blueprint” has championship plans Milton runs with great power and leverage and has been the most underutilized offensive weapon the past two seasons. Having improved his pass-catching ability, it’s possible he and McIntosh hit 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Daijun Edwards is the most underrated offensive weapon and should be in line for more work, quite possibly in short yardage or goal line. Newcomers Andrew Paul and Branson Robinson have much to learn but should see spot work in games and could earn special teams duties. Receiver/Tight end

X-factors Georgia football starts with the run game, but when the Dawgs throw it’s with purpose, and there are plenty of strong options to choose from. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers will be on everyone’s film study and will be a point of emphasis for opponents, which is why LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is X-Factor 1. RELATED: Arik Gilbert could set tone for improved pass game in 2022 OC Todd Monken also likes for Stetson Bennett to throw deep off play-action, and that makes burner Arian Smith X-Factor 2 (37.6 yards per catch!) if he can stay healthy enough to get through a season. WATCH: Arian Smith eager to apply track speed to football field in 2022 Offensive Line