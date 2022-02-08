On the Beat: Kirby Smart’s next move amid Georgia staff and NIL changes

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart will be looking to hire his fourth defensive backs coach in the past five years, but don’t expect anyone to get nervous. Smart, after all, oversees the secondary himself and has fellow defensives backs expert Will Muschamp posted up in the role of co-defensive coordinator with rising star Glenn Schumann.

RELATED: Georgia coach Kirby Smart looking for new DBs coach It was a given this would be an offseason of change for Georgia’s national championship program, with a reload coming on the Bulldogs’ championship defense, and some fine-tuning on the coaching staff. Former Georgia player Bryan McClendon rejoined the staff to coach receivers, replacing Cortez Hankton who returned to his home state to get a raise and coach the receivers at LSU.

Then there was the addition of Mike Bobo, to an offensive analyst role, which means one more set of eyes and ears for Smart in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. RELATED: Josh Brooks invests momentum of Georgia title into fanbase It’s going to take a group effort for Georgia to make another run at the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoffs, but staff changes have a way of bringing new energy.