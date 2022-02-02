Kirby Smart shares reasoning behind Georgia football hires of Bryan McClendon, Mike Bobo
While much of the focus of Kirby Smart’s press conference on Wednesday was in regards to the 2022 signing class, Smart did offer some insight into his two most recent hires.
In the past week, Smart hired Mike Bobo to be an offensive analyst and Bryan McClendon will coach wide receivers. Both Bobo and McClendon have previous coaching experience at Georgia, in addition to playing for the program.
Smart spent much of his press conference emphasizing the importance of fitting a culture at Georgia. Smart said these two hires should help further establish what Georgia is building.
Prior to arriving at Georgia, Bobo spent the past season as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
“There’s a lot of value in the experiences he’s had. He’s been a head coach, he’s been a coordinator in our conference. He knows our conference,” Smart said. “The five-hour radius we recruit in, he’s extremely versed. He has a ton of relationships that create value.”
Bobo ironically replaced McClendon at South Carolina, who will once again work with Bobo. The former Georgia wide receiver was the running backs coach at Georgia from 2009 through 2014, before becoming the wide receivers coach at Georgia for the 2015 season.
Smart did not say what he would end up doing with Georgia’s other opening, as the Bulldogs do not currently have an outside linebackers coach. Dan Lanning previously held the job, but he is now the head coach at Oregon. Muschamp and Glenn Schumann will work as co-defensive coordinators.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on the 2022 Georgia football signing class
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- State champion LB EJ Lightsey has made his college decision
- National Signing Day: Georgia football 2022 recruiting class signees, commits and live updates
- WATCH: Energetic, fun and playful Devonte Wyatt shares keys to playing for Kirby Smart
- Georgia football beats out Clemson, lands commitment from running back Andrew Paul
- Georgia football signs 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller
- Georgia football sees 4-star running back Jordan James flip commitment
- National Signing Day: Georgia football 2022 recruiting class signees, commits and live updates
- Georgia football recruiting: The DawgNation GPS for National Signing Day 2022
- Georgia football 2022 early enrollee CJ Madden undergoes surgery
- Three things Georgia football needs for successful 2022 National Signing Day