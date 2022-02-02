Kirby Smart shares reasoning behind Georgia football hires of Bryan McClendon, Mike Bobo

While much of the focus of Kirby Smart’s press conference on Wednesday was in regards to the 2022 signing class, Smart did offer some insight into his two most recent hires.

In the past week, Smart hired Mike Bobo to be an offensive analyst and Bryan McClendon will coach wide receivers. Both Bobo and McClendon have previous coaching experience at Georgia, in addition to playing for the program.

Smart spent much of his press conference emphasizing the importance of fitting a culture at Georgia. Smart said these two hires should help further establish what Georgia is building.