Georgia football searching for new defensive backs coach as Jahmile Addae departs for Miami

Addae was at Georgia for one season after coming over from West Virginia. He is the third Georgia assistant to depart the program this season, joining Dan Lanning and Cortez Hankton.

A day after officially hiring an outside linebackers coach, the Bulldogs have another vacancy as Jahmile Addae is departing to be the defensive backs coach. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report the news.

Georgia must replace starters Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick next season. Addae had played a role in bringing in a star-studded defensive back haul, as the Bulldogs signed three 5-star defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Addae also played a role in landing 5-star edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr.

As for replacing Addae, Kirby Smart is one of the top defensive minds in the country and is very hands on when it comes to working with defensive backs in practice. Georgia also has Will Muschamp, who holds the title of special teams coordinator and co-defensive coordinator. Muschamp played an equally important role in closing on some of those talented defensive backs.

Even in the event Georgia does slide Muschamp to defensive backs coach, Smart will have to add another on-field assistant. Georgia does have some high-profile analysts in Scott Cochran, Buster Faulkner and Mike Bobo who could all slide into various roles.

The Bulldogs did just hire Chidera Uzo-Diribe to be the outside linebackers coach for Georgia. Glenn Schumann will work as the inside linebackers coach along with holding co-defensive coordinator role. Defensive line coach Tray Scott will also return for the Bulldogs.

Georgia hired Bryan McClendon, ironically from Miami, to be the new wide receivers coach. He takes over for Hankton, who departed for LSU.

