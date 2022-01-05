On the Beat: Georgia locked in for championship performance, QB execution and secondary play keys

019870 ATHENS — Georgia is zeroed-in on its first national championship in college football, loaded with talent and experience, and knowing success is a matter of execution. There are reasons the Bulldogs (13-1) are favored to beat Alabama (13-1) when the teams meet in the CFP Championship Game at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis even though the Tide won last month’s SEC title game in Atlanta.

It’s a matter of two things for Georgia: 1. The defensive front must get to Bryce Young before the Alabama quarterback can pierce the Bulldogs’ vulnerable secondary. 2. Georgia must get productive quarterback play from Stetson Bennett, who must look to contribute with his running abilities quicker when his primary receiving options aren’t available.

Coach Kirby Smart and Bennett have sounded confident in the aftermath of the 41-24 loss to Alabama as well as the 34-11 Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal win over Michigan last Friday. The Tide, meanwhile, was not as impressive in its 27-6 Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal win over Cincinnati. The Alabama run game got going against a conducive 3-man Bearcats’ front, but Young looked more mortal throwing the ball, 17-of-28 passing for 181 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception.