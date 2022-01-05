On the Beat: Georgia locked in for championship performance, QB execution and secondary play keys
ATHENS — Georgia is zeroed-in on its first national championship in college football, loaded with talent and experience, and knowing success is a matter of execution.
There are reasons the Bulldogs (13-1) are favored to beat Alabama (13-1) when the teams meet in the CFP Championship Game at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis even though the Tide won last month’s SEC title game in Atlanta.
It’s a matter of two things for Georgia:
1. The defensive front must get to Bryce Young before the Alabama quarterback can pierce the Bulldogs’ vulnerable secondary.
2. Georgia must get productive quarterback play from Stetson Bennett, who must look to contribute with his running abilities quicker when his primary receiving options aren’t available.
Coach Kirby Smart and Bennett have sounded confident in the aftermath of the 41-24 loss to Alabama as well as the 34-11 Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal win over Michigan last Friday.
The Tide, meanwhile, was not as impressive in its 27-6 Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal win over Cincinnati.
The Alabama run game got going against a conducive 3-man Bearcats’ front, but Young looked more mortal throwing the ball, 17-of-28 passing for 181 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception.
Some of that was Cincinnati’s game plan, but it’s certain the Tide missed John Metchie, who had a mind-splitting 96 catches in 13 games this season.
The Bulldogs figured to simplify things in the secondary, anyway, but with Metchie out that will be easier.
Clearly, a great deal of attention and personnel must be directed at explosive Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, who had 184 yards on 7 catches in the teams’ most recent meeting.
Georgia’s biggest injury concern is Smart’s recent revelation that Georgia’s leading receiver, Brock Bowers (52 receptions) has been dealing with a shoulder injury all season that was aggravated in the SEC title game with Alabama.
Smart has said that Bowers, who came out of the Orange Bowl in the second half, will be fine to play in the title game.