Kirby Smart emerging as SEC football’s strongest voice amid challenging offseason

ATHENS — There was a new leader at the SEC Spring Meetings, an unmistakably clear and stable voice from Georgia. Coach Kirby Smart, who has led the Bulldogs to the past two CFP Championships, was the voice of reason on scheduling issues that turned the likes of Nick Saban and Eli Drinkwitz upside down. From Smart’s perspective, what difference do the little details make when programs are going to play all the SEC teams every two years, anyway?

It wasn't just Smart's message that resonated — it was how he said it — and went so far as to ridicule what had been a debate between eight and nine games. "Most overrated conversation there ever was," Smart said, pointing media and other coaches into a bigger, more concerning issues that will arrive with the expanded 12-team playoff in 2024.

Smart, of course, has had his challenges this offseason at Georgia this season. Philosophical questions have been raised about the level of a coach's responsibility and the emerging issues triggered by the unintended consequences of the still relatively new Name Image and Likeness legislation.