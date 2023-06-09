SEC getting the last laugh on college football world, again

ATHENS — The SEC is getting the last laugh on the college football world once again. It’s decision to remain at eight games for another year looks better than ever. Kirby Smart correctly declared SEC football scheduling the “most overrated conversation” of the summer, even as a handful of critics saw it as an opening of sorts.

The argument from a few noteworthy national media types was that, because the SEC wasn't moving to a nine-game conference schedule, the league was somehow weaker or perhaps not as deserving of future playoff spots. It wasn't much of an argument, particularly with the SEC announcing it's eliminating divisions, which will ensure the top two teams meet in the league's annual championship game in Atlanta.

The SEC East versus SEC West model has produced some compelling matchups since Smart took over the UGA program in 2016. The Bulldogs, in fact, have won two of the past six SEC Championship Games, while Alabama has won three and LSU has won one. The Big Ten, meanwhile, made its formal announcement it’s eliminating its divisions, too.