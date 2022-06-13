BREAKING: Bulldogs flip talented OL Joshua Miller to from Penn State to their 2023 class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star IOL Joshua Miller. He ranks as the nation’s No. 43 IOL and the No. 564 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =================================================== “Doogie” is now a ‘Dawg. That’s the quick explainer to share the word the Virginia IOL prospect Joshua Miller has flipped his commitment for the 2023 cycle from Penn State to Georgia.

A recent UGA visit did the trick along with some heartfelt talks with the Georgia staff. Miller now becomes the ninth commitment of the 2023 class in Athens. He is now the third OL commitment on the board in this cycle. The rising senior at Life Christian Academy got that “Doogie” nickname from his father. N’Grade Miller. Miller tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019. His father gave him that nickname.

“He just started calling me that randomly before he got sick,” Miller said. “So it stuck with me.” When he plays, he will pray before the game. He will have his father’s words and his inspiration on his mind. That’s the ritual at the 50-yard line. Before he passed on, his father made sure he had a plan to succeed in life.

“He just wanted me to know everything was going to be okay regardless of how the situation ended up and to say on my grind and do what’s going to make me happy,” Miller said. His father liked to cook. “My favorite memories are any time my Dad would cook on the grill or smoker and I’d be by his side helping him in any way needed,” Miller told DawgNation. The 3-star OL can be seen as a hybrid OL. Some scouts look at him at guard and at tackle. He’s currently lining up at 6 feet, 6 inches and 310 pounds. " A lot of schools have said tackle,” he said. “Others have said guard so it is up in the air honestly .” This happened rather quickly. What is Georgia now going to get in Miller?