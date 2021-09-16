Arch Manning: 5-star Manning legacy QB leads a STOUT visitor’s list for South Carolina
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry charts everyone who has already confirmed to be visiting UGA for the South Carolina game on Saturday night.
Georgia’s new Director of Recruiting Relations had a tweet this week that pointed to the roll call of big names in town for the SEC opener against South Carolina.
David Cooper used a cartoon image.
Alabama at Florida is the marquee recruiting stop for prospects in the South this week. Perhaps even the country. But the fact that the Bulldogs can attract this much star power on their own says a lot about how the Bulldogs are trending.
The recruits on the trail have the following phrases to describe the Bulldogs: Elite. Dominant. Hungry.
Georgia has been a top 5 program and played at an elite national level going back to the 2017 season, but there is something different about this team. The defense is still a statistical marvel, but it is now suffocating.
Dan Lanning’s side of the ball now brings a Call of Duty-Esque battle plan to the table.
The 6-foot-4 Manning, son of Cooper and nephew to Eli and Peyton, rates as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Don’t immediately discount the ‘Dawgs in this one. There are all-big boy schools with stacked 2021 and 2022 QB signees or commitments everywhere he checked out this summer. There’s not an immediate opening lane to a starting job even though it seems like UGA has 5-star Brock Vandagriff and 5-star Gunner Stockton (Rivals.com) in the pipeline.
He already had an eventful trip to check out UGA along with a handful of select schools this summer. To be blunt, there are dudes everywhere. The program he is checking out will also mirror the stacked QB room in Athens, too.
Those were his first big recruiting visits. It is believed it will be the first gameday visit of his time since he has been a recruit. The many trips he has taken to Ole Miss before he emerged as a national prospect need to be mentioned here, but it is not the same thing as the recruiting visit he will take this weekend as a junior in the class of 2023.
The COVID-19 pandemic does serve as a bridge between the time he was just an up-and-coming recruit during the 2019 season and the real important chapters of his recruiting process that will take place this fall.
Alabama. Clemson. Georgia. Ole Miss. Texas.
That’s a headliner for the headline. How ‘bout the list of confirmed visitors so far?
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Expected visitors for Georgia/South Carolina
(All rankings from the 247Sports Composite)
- 5-star ATH Malaki Starks/Jefferson, Ga./No. 21 overall - UGA COMMIT
- 4-star EDGE/OLB Enai White/Philadelphia, Pa./No. 3 EDGE /No. 34 overall
- 4-star LB Jalon Walker/Salisbury, NC/No. 4 LB/No. 43 overall - UGA COMMIT
- 4-star QB Gunner Stockton/Tiger, Ga./ No. 5 QB/No. 44 overall -- UGA COMMIT
- 4-star OG Earnest Green/Bellflower, Calif./No. 2 IOL/ No. 61 overall (OFFICIAL VISIT)
- 4-star DT Tyre West/Tifton, Ga./No. 12 DL/No. 80 overall -- UGA COMMIT
- 4-star OT Elijah Pritchett/Columbus, Ga./No. 10 OT/No. 94 overall (OFFICIAL VISIT)
- 4-star TE Oscar Delp/Cumming, Ga./No. 3 TE/No. 97 overall
- 4-star CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew/Kennesaw, Ga./No. 14 CB and No. 109 overall - UGA commit
- 4-star DT Christen Miller/Ellenwood, Ga/No. 19 DL/No. 111 overall
Georgia commitments also expect to attend:
- 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette/Kennesaw, Ga./Nation’s No. 31 WR/No. 214 overall
- 3-star WR Dillon Bell/Houston, Tex./Nation’s No. 74 WR/No. 567 overall (OFFICIAL VISIT)
- 3-star IOL Griffin Scroggs/Loganville, Ga./Nation’s No. 54 IOL prospect
There are also numerous other 2022 and 2023 prospects expected to attend that are either not committed to UGA at this time or are outside of the nation’s top 125 overall recruits.
Georgia legacy OL Drew Bobo certainly fits that ball. The 3-star OT has been offered to play the interior offensive line at UGA. He’s got a final group that includes the likes of Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky.
Bobo will be attending with his Auburn High teammate Bradyn Joiner. Joiner is a highly-regarded Class of 2023 offensive line prospect who also visited UGA a couple of times over the summer.
Class of 2023
- 5-star QB Arch Manning/New Orleans, Lou./No. 1 QB and No. 1 overall
- 5-star RB Rueben Owens II/El Campo, Tex./No. 2 RB and No. 31 overall
- 4-star CB Marcus Washingtoton, Jr./Grovetown, Ga./No. 6 CB and No. 60 overall - UGA COMMIT
- 4-star DL Zavin Hardy/Macon, Ga./No. 15 DL and No. 68 overall
- 4-star OT Bo Hughley/Fairburn, Ga./No. 6 OT and No. 72 overall
- 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla./No. 4 TE and No. 73 overall - UGA COMMIT
- 4-star S Terrance Love/Fairburn, Ga./No. 8 S and No. 108 overall
- 4-star ATH Michael Daugherty/Loganville, Ga./No. 12 ATH and No. 120 overall
- 4-star CB Kayin Lee/Ellenwood, Ga./No. 14 CB and No. 121 overall
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
Keep in mind that this will grow over the next few days. We will update it accordingly. These visits are all expected and are subject to change over the next few days.
We’d also look to see at least 1-2 more surprise names show up for the game on Saturday night.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Why Kelee Ringo’s first college INT meant so much to his mother Tralee Hale
- Sentell’s Bones: Giving some ‘Dawgs their due in that big Clemson win
- The NFL ‘Dawgs shares their takes on Georgia’s 10-3 win against Clemson
- Longtime commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew wants to play with 5-star Kamari Wilson
- Big Bear Alexander breaks down his final two and that “home” feeling at UGA
- What does the recruiting tale of the tape look like with Dabo Swinney and Clemson?
- What kind of season do the recruits think the Bulldogs will have in 2021?
- #SavageSZN23: Sept. 1 arrives with a bang for the 2023 recruiting cycle
- BREAKING: 3-star OT Jacob Hood commits to Georgia
- Georgia QB commit Gunner Stockton puts up seven TDs in a game for the 10th time
- Elite 2023 DT Kayden McDonald already says Tray Scott is like an uncle to him
- Which two guys does Gunner Stockton want to see commit to the G now?
- How did 5-star UGA commits Malaki Starks and Gunner Stockton open up the season?
- 5-star headliners Malaki Starks and Gunner Stockton are set to face off
- All-American Oscar Delp breaks down the final weeks of his process
- Georgia legacy OL prospect Drew Bobo is now down to a final 3
- 5-star DL Mykel Williams still sounds solid to USC but will likely give UGA an official visit
- AJ Harris: 5-star junior CB sounds locked on a final five, eyes decision timeframe
- Justice Haynes: Dell McGee told the legacy RB just how important he is for 2023
- Christen Miller breaks down all the love he got recently from UGA
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)