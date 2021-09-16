Arch Manning: 5-star Manning legacy QB leads a STOUT visitor’s list for South Carolina

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry charts everyone who has already confirmed to be visiting UGA for the South Carolina game on Saturday night. Georgia’s new Director of Recruiting Relations had a tweet this week that pointed to the roll call of big names in town for the SEC opener against South Carolina. David Cooper used a cartoon image.

Alabama at Florida is the marquee recruiting stop for prospects in the South this week. Perhaps even the country. But the fact that the Bulldogs can attract this much star power on their own says a lot about how the Bulldogs are trending. The recruits on the trail have the following phrases to describe the Bulldogs: Elite. Dominant. Hungry. Georgia has been a top 5 program and played at an elite national level going back to the 2017 season, but there is something different about this team. The defense is still a statistical marvel, but it is now suffocating.

Dan Lanning’s side of the ball now brings a Call of Duty-Esque battle plan to the table. The 6-foot-4 Manning, son of Cooper and nephew to Eli and Peyton, rates as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. Don’t immediately discount the ‘Dawgs in this one. There are all-big boy schools with stacked 2021 and 2022 QB signees or commitments everywhere he checked out this summer. There’s not an immediate opening lane to a starting job even though it seems like UGA has 5-star Brock Vandagriff and 5-star Gunner Stockton (Rivals.com) in the pipeline. He already had an eventful trip to check out UGA along with a handful of select schools this summer. To be blunt, there are dudes everywhere. The program he is checking out will also mirror the stacked QB room in Athens, too. Those were his first big recruiting visits. It is believed it will be the first gameday visit of his time since he has been a recruit. The many trips he has taken to Ole Miss before he emerged as a national prospect need to be mentioned here, but it is not the same thing as the recruiting visit he will take this weekend as a junior in the class of 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic does serve as a bridge between the time he was just an up-and-coming recruit during the 2019 season and the real important chapters of his recruiting process that will take place this fall.