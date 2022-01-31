Brandon Inniss-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
Brandon Inniss of American Heritage Academy in South Florida is the nation's top-ranked receiver prospect in the 2023 cycle. (Instagram)
Instagram

Brandon Inniss: Nation’s No. 1 junior WR delivers strong endorsement of the Bryan McClendon hire

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry shares the opinion of the nation’s No. 1 junior WR Brandon Inniss regarding Georgia’s hire of former player and coach Bryan McClendon as the new receivers coach for the program.

=============================================================

The Bryan McClendon news came pretty fast and furious less than 24 hours ago. Everyone had their reaction and a take.

“All that did was make me consider UGA even more than I already was,” he told DawgNation.

What made it such a strong move for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in his mind?

“Great coach, great mentor but from our conversations that we had a better man,” Inniss said.

McClendon had been at Oregon for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was also at Miami on Mario Cristobal’s new staff for a short time before he came home to Georgia.

That was what that mind-blowing emoji in his initial tweet was all about.

“Definitely shocking but I know he had to do what’s best for his family,” Inniss said.

Inniss, the nation’s No. 1 receiver for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings, was committed to Oklahoma before the Lincon Riley decision to move to USC.

Prior to that decision, he had established a final five of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Bulldog garnered some strong early consideration but did not make that cut.

McClendon’s role at UGA can help to change that. So can the presence of 2022 signee Marvin Jones Jr. at his school. The 5-star signed with UGA back in December during the early period but will be late May or early June enrollee in Athens.

“ShowTime” has already been a multi-time state champion during his prep career. He had seven touchdown catches as an eighth-grader, then 10 more as a true freshman.

He had almost 1,000 total yards and 10 scores as a junior in 2021. That earned him a spot on the 2021 MaxPreps.com Sophomore All-American Team.

Innis was thrust into duty at quarterback in his junior season with the Patriots. He responded with 604 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games. He averaged seven yards per carry for 308 yards and then came up with another 341 yards on 17 catches receiving. The 5-star junior totaled up four touchdowns rushing and receiving last fall.

It means he spent 7.5 games at QB for Heritage and 3.5 games at receiver in 2021.

Check out his junior highlight reel below.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)