Brandon Inniss: Nation’s No. 1 junior WR delivers strong endorsement of the Bryan McClendon hire
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry shares the opinion of the nation’s No. 1 junior WR Brandon Inniss regarding Georgia’s hire of former player and coach Bryan McClendon as the new receivers coach for the program.
=============================================================
The Bryan McClendon news came pretty fast and furious less than 24 hours ago. Everyone had their reaction and a take.
“All that did was make me consider UGA even more than I already was,” he told DawgNation.
What made it such a strong move for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in his mind?
“Great coach, great mentor but from our conversations that we had a better man,” Inniss said.
McClendon had been at Oregon for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was also at Miami on Mario Cristobal’s new staff for a short time before he came home to Georgia.
That was what that mind-blowing emoji in his initial tweet was all about.
“Definitely shocking but I know he had to do what’s best for his family,” Inniss said.
Inniss, the nation’s No. 1 receiver for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings, was committed to Oklahoma before the Lincon Riley decision to move to USC.
Prior to that decision, he had established a final five of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Bulldog garnered some strong early consideration but did not make that cut.
McClendon’s role at UGA can help to change that. So can the presence of 2022 signee Marvin Jones Jr. at his school. The 5-star signed with UGA back in December during the early period but will be late May or early June enrollee in Athens.
“ShowTime” has already been a multi-time state champion during his prep career. He had seven touchdown catches as an eighth-grader, then 10 more as a true freshman.
He had almost 1,000 total yards and 10 scores as a junior in 2021. That earned him a spot on the 2021 MaxPreps.com Sophomore All-American Team.
Innis was thrust into duty at quarterback in his junior season with the Patriots. He responded with 604 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games. He averaged seven yards per carry for 308 yards and then came up with another 341 yards on 17 catches receiving. The 5-star junior totaled up four touchdowns rushing and receiving last fall.
It means he spent 7.5 games at QB for Heritage and 3.5 games at receiver in 2021.
Check out his junior highlight reel below.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Why was UGA unable to sign an elite 5-star receiver in this class?
- 5-star junior RB Rueben Owens II will be back in Athens this weekend
- Christen Miller: Georgia? Ohio State? Setting the stage for his signing day decision
- Caleb Downs: Nation’s No. 1 junior safety says it feels good to be wanted by UGA
- Oscar Delp: His mom rewrote a 1995 party song for Karaoke night on his official visit
- Big Bear Alexander: A torn labrum didn’t stop the UGA signee in 2021
- 5-star Georgia DL signee Mykel Williams named Maxwell Defensive Player of the Year
- The national championship roster is splintered, but 18 early enrollees are already on campus
- All-American legacy RB Justice Haynes sees “something special” at UGA
- 5-star junior DL Victor Burley gushes over Georgia’s fans, its present and its future
- Stetson Bennett IV: The father of the Georgia QB recaps how hard this year was for his son
- Kelee Ringo: The late-game hero recaps that Chip-6 pick that sealed Georgia’s national title
- BREAKING: 2023 legacy Lawson Luckie becomes the first new commit to the national champions
- Justin Shaffer: The “Pac-Man” Georgia Bulldog story to read before the national championship game
- Earnest Greene II: How Georgia beat out Alabama for prized All-American OL
- Cover 4: The DawgNation staff predictions for the national championship game
- BREAKING: All-American Earnest Greene III has made his college decision
- All-American RB commit Jordan James on why he didn’t sign with UGA during the early period
- Cover 4: Why will things be any different this time with Alabama?
- Earnest Greene III: All-American OL previews his Saturday decision reveal
- Cover 4: What’s the biggest Alabama weakness that the Bulldogs must exploit?
- Marvin Jones Jr: The Orange Bowl story you need to read about Georgia’s next great pass rusher
- Shemar Stewart: 5-star DL breaks down why UGA remains in his final three
- Under Armour All-American Game: Five UGA signees will take the field from the 2022 class