Anthony Evans III: The 10.27 speed, a former UGA QB tour guide, his 10-piece nugget secret and one proud Mom

The Anthony Evans III story offers just too much good stuff. Kind of like his athleticism package and highlight tape.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star speed merchant Anthony Evans III out of Judson High School in Texas . He ranks as the nation’s No. 88 WR and the No. 636 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Isabeal Adams Evans proceeded to jump like her son. Maybe like our Grandmas did when they felt the spirit in the pew on Sunday mornings.

When he got the offer to play WR for the ‘Dawgs, he needed a minute. He asked Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon to repeat that offer pitch for his Mom.

The 6-foot, 168-pound rising senior took a visit to Athens earlier this spring where his tour guide was none other than former Georgia QB Quincy Carter.

The recruiting process is stressful for him right now.

“I’m looking for a real relationship with the coaching staff and the relationship with my position coach,” Evans III said. “That’s huge for me. I want them to bring me in like I am family. Like I always say, they are fixing to be my parents. My parents are passing me over to them. I just want to feel like family. I don’t want it to be stressful when I go to that university and feel homesick. If I’m not being brought in as a member of the family and as a member of the team, I will feel that.”

With that, the race will really be on for his commitment. What is he looking for?

At this time, Evans has set a pair of official visits set for June. That’s Oklahoma on June 2 and Georgia on June 10.

Evans had been committed to Arkansas since Thanksgiving of 2021. While the Razorbacks are still a contender, he chose to back off that commitment on April 22.

While they live out in Texas, she is from Savannah. His father favors the Longhorns out that way, but she is a life-long Georgia fan. That offer on the second day of April was big.

The 3-star WR said the best thing about Georgia, to him, is the coaching staff. Definitely. The recruiting effort is led by receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“I’m blessed and I’ve got 22 offers right now at the moment,” Evans III said. “I just want to make sure I make the best decision for myself and my family and my future at the same time. I just want to sit down and rethink everything and take my officials and that will tell me where I am at.”

He’s a 16-year-old kid. This is a big situation for him to navigate.

“I get a whole bunch of texts every day from coaches and they show love,” Evans III said. “It is hard not to. If I could, I would go to every university that has offered me. But you can only choose one. So it is hard.”

McClendon was at his high school in Metro San Antonio last Monday morning. That type of attention shows BMac values him higher than the No. 88 receiver in the nation.

“Coach McClendon was there on the track at 7:15 in the morning to watch me work out,” Evans III said. “That meant a lot. It showed me where I was on the board. That’s the first day they could come out and see a prospect. He was out there to watch me work out. That meant a lot to me.”

“Georgia is definitely trying to get me. They are pursuing me very hard so that’s something I’m going to have to think about.”

Georgia sees him as an interchangeable receiver. He can play outside or inside. What does McClendon value the most about his game?

“Definitely my speed,” Evans III said. “That’s what I bring to the table. The speed to take the top off the defense. He’s a great guy. I love BMac. BMac is a cool dude.”

Georgia had started talking to Evans two weeks before Quincy Carter took him to Athens. Carter describes him with “Champ Bailey speed” but 5-star route-running ability. He used the words “focused” and “great” and that he wants to be special.

“He will take the top off of every defense in the SEC,” Carter tweeted out recently.

The Bulldogs offered Evans during an early April visit. He called it a blessing.

“That’s where my Mom is from,” Evans III said. “She loves them. She’s been loving them since I was born. It meant a lot to me.”

He will never forget his Mom’s reaction when he got the Georgia offer. It was just McClendon and Evans at first. The recruit and the prospect.

“He was like ‘Man I want you to come be a Bulldog and I am offering you’ and I was like hold on,” Evans III said.

He wanted to make sure he heard that right. So she sought to confirm Georgia had just offered. McClendon did just that.

“I was like coach I have to get my mom real quick,” Evans III said.

When he brought his Mom into his office, McClendon told her a little bit about himself. Then he told her he was offering her son.

“This was her reaction,” Evans III said, “She got up. Started screaming. Started clapping. Started jumping up and down. It was just a blessing to see that reaction from my Mom. Being that she is a big Georgia fan.”

Evans III said he had never seen his mother that happy before.

“She really isn’t making me go there just because that is her school,” Evans III said. “She’s not forcing me to go there but it obvious she is like ‘Come on, man’ and ‘Go to Georgia’ but it is all fun and games. She really just wants me to make the best decision for me and my future. She doesn’t want to put any pressure on me.”

Carter also shared his insight on the ‘Dawgs.

“That’s my guy,” Evans III said. “I train with him. He was basically telling me this is the best place in the country. He said it was the best place for me. He basically just told me ‘This is the place for you bro’ and ‘you don’t need to look at anything else’ and ‘this is the spot’ and I just told him I’m 16 years old. With 22 offers. I don’t really know what the spot is until I sit down and look further into it.”

It has now been a month since that trip. What has stayed with him about that visit?

“It really was amazing,” Evans III said. “I loved it there. It was cool. I went up there and talked to the coaches. Coach Monken and BMac. They seemed like really cool people. They really stuck out to me. I’m just going to be ready to take this official visit. Talk to Kirby a little bit. Get to know Coach Smart. That will tell me where I am with them.”

The speed and athleticism of Anthony Evans III

The impressive athlete shared a big secret about how he can run so fast and jump so far.

It was not about the time he spends on the bike building his speed. It was something we all can try.

“Before every track meet and before every football game, I have got to get me a 10-piece nugget, a large fry and a large chocolate milkshake from McDonald’s,” Evans III said. “I have got to go crazy with that. At least an hour before the meet or the game.”

“It just gives you that buzz. It just gives you that it-is-time-to-go feeling.”

Maxpreps.com lists Evans with 35 catches for 491 yards as a junior in 2021. Those snares went for 14 yards per catch and three scores. He also completed a 23-yard pass and ran for 115 yards and a touchdown.

That’s a leap from his deep-threat only sophomore year in which he caught 10 passes for a whopping 270 yards and two scores.

Check out his junior year tape below.

Why does he play the game?

“It is just a passion,” he said. “It is what I love to do. It is something I have put a lot of effort and work into. I just want to be successful and the first way I know to be successful is just to work for it. Practice for it. That’s what I do every time I get the chance.”

His favorite route? The post.

“Most definitely,” he said. “With my speed and I get behind that safety it is a wrap.”

He describes it as “picking up his legs and running North.” He explodes.

“One thing I am really working on now is my routes,” he said. “My route running. I can run routes. I’m not going to say I can’t run routes but when I start putting my speed and then better routes together well then that is wraps. Can’t nobody cover that.”

That’s not reps. Or raps. Not flowing like beautiful lyrics from Drake or Kanye or Youngboy or Rod Wave.

“Like w-r-a-p-s with that,” he said. “It is a wrap. It is over with.”

Evans ran in the 4X200 relay over the weekend at the region meet. He also ran in the 200. He faced a rival who beat him in the 200 two weeks ago. He got him last week. That was the motivation. They were tied up at 1-1.

“I was like I had to win this,” he said.

Evans took first in the 200 with a 21.4 and first in the 4X400 relay. He said his relay 400 leg was 47.8. That was while running with shin splints, he said.

“I definitely believe I will go 20-point-something at state,” he said of the 200. “There’s no doubt. You’ve got to 20-point-something or you will not get on the podium.”

He did not run the 100. His team shifted him over to run other events for the state meet in order to have the best overall team finish. Evans also did not qualify in the long jump. He was the only jumper that had three running events and was dealing with those achy shins.

“No excuses, though,” Evans said. “I jumped the worst that I have all year. Going 22 flat I believe. Just didn’t have it. To go on to state, I think what I needed was 22 feet, 6 inches.”

Evans jumped 23 feet, 4 inches last week to open up a meet last week.

“It is all good, man,” he said. “Just didn’t have it that day.”

This is his last track season. He will graduate in December and be at his new school in January of 2023. Evans III has heard from all schools that are pursuing him that he will be able to run track in college, too.

He has some NFL history in his family tree. His uncle, Anthony Malbrough, played at Texas Tech and with the Cleveland Browns. The former cornerback was a fifth-round draft pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Evans III also has another professional athlete in the family.

“One of my brothers is playing in the major leagues for soccer,” he said. “That’s Malyk Hamilton.”

Hamilton has most recently played in Canada and for the North Carolina club of USL League One.

Why Arkansas remains a contender for Anthony Evans III

Arkansas is a hard-charging and up-and-coming SEC program. They are coming on to national relevance.

There’s Sam Pittman. There’s a buzz and a lot of on-field progression from the 2021 season. The ‘Hawgs also saw one of their developed receivers go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last weekend.

It was hard to back off that pledge, but it was honorable nonetheless.

“I had committed early on Thanksgiving Day,” he said. “There were just some things I felt I should relook over. Being that I have plenty of more options. I just want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself and I want to take my official visits to some schools. I just felt like it would be disrespectful if I am doing that while I’m committed to a different university. I didn’t want to have that attached to my name.”

“It is just a part of the process. I just want to make the best decision for me.”

Arkansas remains a contender.

“I love Arkansas,” he said. “I love the coaching staff. I love Coach Pittman. I love [wide receivers] coach [Kenny] Guiton and [offensive coordintor] coach [Kendal] Briles. They all still mean a lot to me. They all meant a lot to me during my commitment. We still talk every now and then. They still have a shot. That’s all I am going to say.”

“We talked about it. Me and coach Pitt. It is not over. I don’t want the media to think it is over. I don’t want anyone to think it is over with. Arkansas still has a shot.”

Evans wants to play in the NFL. That’s his dream, but he aims to be a physical therapist if that doesn’t stick.

“I want to stay around and stay around helping athletes,” Evans III said. “Like athletes or people in the military recovering from their injuries. I want to be able to help people and be able to give back in that way.”

He will take two of his officials this summer. Maybe a third.

“I do believe that after I take my officials I will take like two weeks to sit down and think everything over with my parents,” he said. “Then drop the commitment right after that. That’s where I am going. That’s it.”

And then that will be w-r-a-p-s for his recruiting process.

