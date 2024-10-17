clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 5-star junior QB Jared Curtis has reopened his recruiting process
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 6 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
AJ Kruah: After a second straight visit, the plot thickens for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on&nbsp;Georgia football recruiting&nbsp;has the latest with 3-star LB AJ Kruah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 59 LB and the No. 569 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chase Linton: EDGE target says his weekend official visit at Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 33 DL and the No. 293 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Priority 5-star DL target Elijah Griffin has now set his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DT Elijah Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 DL d the No. 4 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chase Linton: 4-star Georgia football EDGE target previews his Mississippi …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE target Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 33 DL and the No. 293 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

National media makes it clear the pressure is on Georgia football …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has suddenly become college …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What would a win at Texas this weekend mean for Georgia football?

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dillon Bell shows the importance, and difficulty, of recruiting Texas …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football releases first availability report for Texas game as …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment