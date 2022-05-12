Arch Manning: The 30 things one will learn from watching the nation’s No. 1 QB at spring practice

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will begin our coverage from a few days in New Orleans watching 5-star QB target Arch Manning. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= NEW ORLEANS, La. -- DawgNation has been in New Orleans this week. Watching Arch Manning for a few spring practice days for Isidore Newman School.

The fuss? Worth it. But not really for the obvious reason of his last name. RELATED: What makes Arch Manning the man beyond that famous last name That said, a visit to Newman is something. The big No. 18 sign that hangs off the outer wall of the school Tuohy gymnasium cannot be missed. That gym was named after legendary Newman coach “Skeets” Tuohy.

If that last name also sounds familiar, his son’s family inspired the best-selling book and the box office hit “The Blind Side” that was released in 2009. That is appropriate because a lot of things at Newman are connected to something famous like that. Like the Manning boys that Archie sent to Newman in the 1990s. That big jersey on the side of the Tuohy gym lists these names that wore No. 18 for Newman: Cooper Manning ‘92

Peyton Manning ‘94

Eli Manning ‘99