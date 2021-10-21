BREAKING: Big Bear Alexander recommits to UGA
Big Bear Alexander announced his recommitment decision to Georgia on Thursday.
Alexander was down to a final two of Georgia and Texas A&M. He had been expecting to make his public decision known on January 7, 2022, at the Under Armour All-American Game.
In the end, he just could not wait. He knew in his heart that he had always wanted to be a ‘Dawg. When he said this summer that he had “red and black” in his veins, that was just not the drivel of a high school kid.
The nation’s No. 6 DL and the No. 39 overall prospect is now the third highest-rated recruit for the 2022 class in Athens. That comes on the heels of a major 5-star flip on Wednesday with Mykel Williams making his decision to stay home and play for Georgia.