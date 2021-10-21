BREAKING: Big Bear Alexander recommits to UGA

Big Bear Alexander announced his recommitment decision to Georgia on Thursday.

Alexander was down to a final two of Georgia and Texas A&M. He had been expecting to make his public decision known on January 7, 2022, at the Under Armour All-American Game.

In the end, he just could not wait. He knew in his heart that he had always wanted to be a ‘Dawg. When he said this summer that he had “red and black” in his veins, that was just not the drivel of a high school kid.