BREAKING: Elite CB prospect Daniel Harris has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest news from 4-star CB Daniel Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 CB and the No. 151 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
Daniel Harris took a couple of trips up to Athens earlier this year. He then took a big official visit to UGA last month.
Harris is rated as the nation’s No. 39 overall prospect for On3.com and that ranking feels pretty much more in line with what he has shown on film so far.
The only other Bulldog commitment that also seems just that much better than his current rankings would be Lamar County LB commit CJ Allen.
Georgia beat out Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State for this decision. Those three programs joined Georgia in the final four for Harris here.
The Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.) standout now becomes the sixth public defensive pledge to Kirby Smart’s program in this class. He’s also now the eighth prospect from out-of-state to declare for the ‘Dawgs at this time.
Kirby Smart’s defense is unintentionally trying to corner the market on All-Americans named Harris in the 2023 cycle. There’s 5-star CB AJ Harris out of Alabama, 4-star DL Gabe Harris of Valdosta and now this talented young DB out of Miami.
With this decision, the Bulldogs creep ever closer to leaping over Penn State for the nation’s No. 5 overall recruiting class for this cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Check out his junior year film below:
