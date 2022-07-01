BREAKING: Elite CB prospect Daniel Harris has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest news from 4-star CB Daniel Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 CB and the No. 151 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Daniel Harris took a couple of trips up to Athens earlier this year. He then took a big official visit to UGA last month.

Harris is rated as the nation’s No. 39 overall prospect for On3.com and that ranking feels pretty much more in line with what he has shown on film so far. The only other Bulldog commitment that also seems just that much better than his current rankings would be Lamar County LB commit CJ Allen. Georgia beat out Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State for this decision. Those three programs joined Georgia in the final four for Harris here.