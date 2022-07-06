Dawgnation Logo
Ny Carr-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
Ny Carr is a class of 2024 WR out of Colquitt County High School in South Georgia. (Courtesy photo)
Breaking: Electric Class of 2024 WR Ny Carr has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star South Georgia WR Ny Carr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the No. 66 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Georgia had a commitment in its 2024 class on the first day of July. The Bulldogs lost it when 4-star South Florida DB Antione Jackson flipped to Miami.

Flash forward four days and the Bulldogs now have another commitment for the 2024 cycle.

It is a big one at that in 4-star South Georgia WR Ny Carr. Carr plays for Colquitt County in South Georgia.

Carr ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the No. 66 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

This wasn’t a surprise as a lot of his social media messages over the last few years have been pro-UGA.

He posted more about UGA than any other school and often referred to Georgia as “home” on his posts.

