BREAKING: 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie de-commits from UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie in the 2022 cycle.

Georgia’s top-ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle is going in the wrong direction. For the second straight day, the Bulldogs saw a 5-star de-commit from their class.

It also comes in the wake of a high-profile visit to Texas A&M. It was Big Bear Alexander earlier this week. It is now Deyon Bouie this evening.

He made this statement on his Instagram story on Tuesday evening.

“I am blessed and appreciative of all the offers and opportunities that Georgia has offered,” he wrote. “However, I believe I committed too early before I could explore all my other opportunities. With that being said, I am officially decommitting from the University of Georgia.”

Bouie, who hails from Bainbridge, has strong ties to former UGA staffer Nick Williams who is now at Texas A&M. He had previously told DawgNation that he was “locked-in” with UGA but was planning to take a visit to see Williams in College Station.

That decision drops Georgia’s class to 10 commitments for the 2022 cycle.