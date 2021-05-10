Texas A&M hires another prized recruiting asset and staffer from UGA
James Coley. Marshal Malchow. Nick Williams.
Those three names were all key assets in the University of Georgia recruiting machine built by Kirby Smart over the last few years. Those three men were all still at UGA for the 2019 season.
Williams had served as a graduate assistant on Smart’s staff. He’s now hired away to the SEC West to serve as a defensive analyst.
He’d also been working as a defensive line coach under Georgia assistant Tray Scott of late.
Those that see that social media tweet might not recognize the worth Williams brought to UGA as a recruiter in terms of building relationships with players. He was a vital piece of the recruiting puzzle for UGA with elite talents like Lewis Cine and Kelee Ringo, among countless others.
The Bainbridge native was also a key relationship that led 2022 5-star Deyon Bouie to commit to UGA. Bouie has spent the first three seasons of his high school career playing for Bainbridge, too.
Williams was also involved in the recruitment of several big-name defensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle, including 5-stars Big Bear Alexander and Mykell Williams, among many others.
The average fan might not realize the value Williams brought to the Georgia program, but it appears that Jimbo Fisher clearly does.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff. You can find it here.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)
- All-American LB commit Jalon Walker set to play for North Carolina state title
- Azeez Ojulari: His two NFL Draft days covered the longest 26 hours of his life
- De’Nylon Morrissette: 4-star in-state WR prospect chooses UGA
- The Big Bear Alexander: 5-star DT is “rock-solid” with his UGA commitment
- Aaron Bryant: 2022 DT target already slobbers like a Bulldog
- Marcus Washington Jr.: Legacy defender with 4.4 laser speed picks up big UGA offer
- Recruiting ranking updates led to a new highest-rated UGA commit for 2022
- Georgia football freshman report: Red 28, Black 23
- Raymond Cottrell: Georgia is the team to beat for top 70 overall 2023 prospect at WR
- Budding Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker friendship will be one to watch
- Elite California OL Earnest Greene III has unique family ties to Georgia
- Addison Nichols: Elite OL truly has an All-American resume
- All-American OL Tyler Booker explains why UGA made his final five
- Nation’s No. 1 RB Branson Robinson shares deep connections to UGA
- Malaki Starks: The vital DawgNation read on a 5-star anchor commit
- Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s real story, you will be proud
UGA News
- Texas A&M hires another prized recruiting asset and staffer from UGA
- Jalon Walker: All-American LB commit set to play for North Carolina state title
- Azeez Ojulari: His two NFL Draft days meant the longest 26 hours of his life
- Georgia loses in-state 3-star commitment in its top-ranked 2022 class
- BREAKING: 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette has made his college decision