Texas A&M hires another prized recruiting asset and staffer from UGA

Those three names were all key assets in the University of Georgia recruiting machine built by Kirby Smart over the last few years. Those three men were all still at UGA for the 2019 season.

Williams had served as a graduate assistant on Smart’s staff. He’s now hired away to the SEC West to serve as a defensive analyst.

He’d also been working as a defensive line coach under Georgia assistant Tray Scott of late.

Those that see that social media tweet might not recognize the worth Williams brought to UGA as a recruiter in terms of building relationships with players. He was a vital piece of the recruiting puzzle for UGA with elite talents like Lewis Cine and Kelee Ringo, among countless others.

The Bainbridge native was also a key relationship that led 2022 5-star Deyon Bouie to commit to UGA. Bouie has spent the first three seasons of his high school career playing for Bainbridge, too.

Williams was also involved in the recruitment of several big-name defensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle, including 5-stars Big Bear Alexander and Mykell Williams, among many others.

The average fan might not realize the value Williams brought to the Georgia program, but it appears that Jimbo Fisher clearly does.