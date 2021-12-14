BREAKING: Hyperfast 4-star WR Chandler Smith has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the decision made on Tuesday by 4-star WR Chandler “CJ” Smith of Mount Dora High School in Florida. ============================================================= Snap your fingers. Just like that. It is amazing how things can quickly change on a football field or at a track meet.

Or with a recruiting process. Chandler Smith, a 4-star WR from Florida, had Georgia in his top five schools once. But he chose to play for Florida instead. Cue the finger snap.

But then just like that Florida’s season went south. Chandler Smith decided he needed to start looking elsewhere and then finally recommitted over the last week. He took an 11th-hour official visit to Georgia this past week. Cue the finger snap. Just like that.