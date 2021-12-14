BREAKING: Hyperfast 4-star WR Chandler Smith has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the decision made on Tuesday by 4-star WR Chandler “CJ” Smith of Mount Dora High School in Florida.
=============================================================
Snap your fingers. Just like that. It is amazing how things can quickly change on a football field or at a track meet.
Or with a recruiting process.
Chandler Smith, a 4-star WR from Florida, had Georgia in his top five schools once. But he chose to play for Florida instead.
Cue the finger snap.
But then just like that Florida’s season went south. Chandler Smith decided he needed to start looking elsewhere and then finally recommitted over the last week.
He took an 11th-hour official visit to Georgia this past week.
Cue the finger snap. Just like that.
Smith now becomes the 26th public commitment in the 2022 Georgia class that still has room for several more tomorrow on the actual Early Signing period for the 2022 cycle. He is now the fourth WR recruit that will be pledged to this class.
He will enroll early. There’s a story there in that. Moore actually posted those junior year track times at Bishop Moore Catholic School in Florida without optimum health in his legs. He decided to opt out of his senior season this fall after just three games.
The newly-minted Georgia Bulldog commit also wanted to graduate early. That’s why he transferred to nearby Mount Dora High School in order to accumulate the credits to graduate early this month and report in January of 2022.
Georgia was able to beat out heavy interest in Tennessee for this speedster. Check out his highlight film below.
