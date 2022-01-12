BREAKING: 2023 TE Lawson Luckie becomes to first commitment to the national champion Georgia Bulldogs
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is the first public commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs since the national championship. That’s 2023 4-star TE Lawson Luckie out of Norcross High School.
=============================================================
Lawson Luckie decided to commit to Georgia on Wednesday morning. That just makes sense.
The Georgia legacy took to his social media account to make that pledge known. The 4-star TE is the son of Mike Luckie. Luckie was one of the famed Luckie triplets that signed to play for Georgia during the Jim Donnan era.
He made several UGA games this weekend and it was seen as largely a matter of when, not if, he would follow in his father’s path.
Luckie did just that on Wednesday.
Luckie becomes the eighth commitment in the class for Georgia. His decision now pushes the Bulldogs past Notre Dame for the nation’s No. 1 class in the 2023 cycle.
Check out his junior highlight film below.
